Five minors to be charged with gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat

It appears as though four suspects, two adults and two minors will be charged with rape, and the rest of the charges will likely be due to the suspects' failure to prevent a crime.

By TAMAR BEERI  
AUGUST 30, 2020 11:33
Women's March protesters hold signs saying, "You are not alone" after a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in Eilat. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Women's March protesters hold signs saying, "You are not alone" after a 16-year-old girl was gang-raped in Eilat.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI)
Police will present the Ashkelon Magistrate Court with its statement incriminating five of the minors involved in the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl in the Red Sea Hotel in Eilat, the police announced on Sunday morning. In addition, the police will request to extend their arrests by five days.
It appears as though four suspects, two adults and two minors will be charged with rape, according to Ynet. The rest of the charges will likely be due to the suspects' failure to prevent a crime.
This comes a few days after police announced that the investigative team of over 20 operatives in the Lachish Regional Police had managed to "decode" the affair and had contacted all suspects. A total of 17 suspects were said to be involved, three of which were released from police custody under restrictive circumstances. A total of 10 of the remaining suspects in custody were minors and an additional four were adults.
Two of the adult suspects, the two main adult suspects in the rape case, will be brought before the court on Tuesday to have their arrests extended for involvement in the violent affair.
Meanwhile, the victim's mental state is dwindling by the day, according to her lawyer in an interview with N12. "She is trying to digest and understand the meaning of the incident," she said. "This girl went through a traumatic event, without any consent on her part. There is a lot on her shoulders."
“The victim’s testimony was found to be credible and enforcing evidence has been found,” the police said on Thursday when they had announced the closing of the investigation.
One of the main suspects told members of the press Thursday that he did not participate in the rape, but rather that he had attempted to help the victim. “There will come a time when the truth will come out,” he said.
The suspect later admitted to documenting the brutal act, although he proceeded to deny participating in the sexual assault itself. His arrest was extended by six days, as was the arrest of two other suspects.
The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was vacationing with a friend in Eilat and had become inebriated when she was gang-raped by a group of men. Although the original number of suspects stood at 30, that number has slowly decreased and now, according to police, stands at 17.
Among those who were involved, police claim that some took part in the act while others filmed and documented it.
The police had previously arrested the manager of the hotel, Pnina Maman, under suspicion of disrupting the investigation proceedings and failing to prevent the crime. She at first had claimed that the hotel had not been involved and that it was a victim of shaming, but later spoke in court and said that the case has triggered anxiety for her, as she had also been a victim of rape. She was released under restrictive circumstances.


