Flight ticket demand increases by 250% after HM announcement

Demand for flight tickets sharply increased on Sunday evening after Health Ministry officials announced in a press conference that the third vaccine will warrant an exemption from quarantine.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2021 03:16
TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up. (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
Demand for flight tickets went up by 250% after the Health Ministry's announcement on Sunday evening that people who receive their third COVID vaccination will not have to go into full quarantine after returning from orange-designated country, according to N12's Lee Abramowitz.
Demand jumped by 50% immediately after the announcement, in comparison to last weekend, and the air travel website Gulliver announced that traffic on its website had risen by 250%, according to Abramowitz.
Israelis did not just surf the web but opened their wallets, as the number of actual tickets sold also rose sharply.
Israeli airlines are preparing to reopen a number of flight destination in order the meet the growing demand. According to Abramowitz, Israir will be reopening flights to Athens, Rhodes, Baku, Cyprus, Montenegro, Marrakesh and others.
Brazil, Turkey, Mexico, Spain, Bulgaria and Georgia are still designated as red countries and travel to them is prohibited, true to Monday morning.    
Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz announced in a press conference Sunday evening that the third coronavirus vaccine shot is available for anyone who has been fully inoculated for at least five months. It was previously available only to adults over the age of 30 and workers in fields deemed essential, such as healthcare.
Health Nitzan Horowitz attends a press conference about the Coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Health Nitzan Horowitz attends a press conference about the Coronavirus, in Jerusalem on August 29, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
In addition, under the new rules, which are set to come into effect on Friday, all those who are either vaccinated within the previous five months, or who were vaccinated earlier and received a booster, will be exempt from isolation if they return from all countries, except those labeled as red.
Currently, all inbound travelers to Israel are required to quarantine for a minimum of seven days, unless they come from a very limited group of countries.


