The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

For first time since COVID-19, Tel Aviv to hold live concerts for kids

Independence Day celebrations to welcome hundreds of children thanks to rapid COVID-19 testing

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
APRIL 15, 2021 15:34
Indi Yeled performs in front of a large audience in pre-pandemic times. (photo credit: RAMI ZERENGER/COURTESY/MEDIA LINE)
Indi Yeled performs in front of a large audience in pre-pandemic times.
(photo credit: RAMI ZERENGER/COURTESY/MEDIA LINE)
 For the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality will hold concerts for hundreds of children throughout the Independence Day weekend, with the help of rapid COVID-19 testing.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
While most of Israel’s adult population has already received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in children under the age of 16.
As cases of the coronavirus continue to fall in Israel, the Health Ministry decided this year to allow municipalities to hold large-scale Independence Day celebrations, with few restrictions in place. Israel’s Independence Day, also known as Yom Haatzmaut, begins on Wednesday after sunset.
After over a year of small or even nonexistent events, picnics, parades and outdoor concerts are back on the program for the popular national holiday.
The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality will allow up to 650 people at a time to attend children’s concerts as part of this shift. The goal is to revive the city’s ailing culture industry, which has relied on virtual performances and small events to stay afloat over the past year.
"Tel Aviv is globally known for its vibrant arts and culture scene, which is why we were determined to open cultural events as soon as the majority of our adult population was vaccinated,” Eytan Schwartz, director of media and communications at Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality, told The Media Line.
“While children in Israel have not yet been part of the vaccination process, it is extremely important to allow them too to enjoy entertainment,” he added. “That is why we are going to great lengths to open cultural events for them too."
Children who wish to attend will be able to take a free rapid COVID-19 test one hour prior to the concert, which will be held at Wohl Amphitheater in Tel Aviv. The test, developed by Israeli company Co-Dev, provides accurate results within 15 minutes. As for those who have recovered from the virus, they will be able to present a Green Pass and enter without taking a test.
One of the bands that will be performing for youngsters is the musical group Indi Yeled.
Asaf Cohen, co-manager and co-producer of Indi Yeled, founded the band together with Hila Dolgin nearly nine years ago.
“The show highlights all the classic children’s music hits in an up-to-date rock ‘n’ roll style,” Cohen told The Media Line. “It’s a party [celebrating] Hebrew music both for children and their parents. It’s for the entire family.”
Geared to children ages two and up, Indi Yeled will be performing in Tel Aviv on Friday afternoon.
Like most others in the music industry, the group for the last year has been playing music mostly over Zoom and via virtual events due to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, according to Cohen, Friday’s show will be the band’s first live performance in front of a large audience.
“It’s very strange,” he said. “But we hope there will be more [concerts] in the future.
“Indi Yeled is a very high-energy show,” Cohen said. “The audience dances and sings, which is very hard to do over Zoom. So, we’re very excited and happy to finally be able to perform.”


Tags independence day Concert Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19 Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Independence Day: In 73 years, Israel has accomplished so much

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Jews must revive pride in the label 'Zionist' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Israel is now situated in the new Middle East

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

The real Iran deal needs to include all the relevant actors

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Danny Danon

The sacrifice of Israel's soldiers will not be forgotten

 By DANNY DANON

Most Read

1

‘Mossad behind attack on Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility’

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
2

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
3

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
4

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by