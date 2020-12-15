For the first time ever, non-citizens will be able to do National Service

For the first time ever, Jews without Israeli citizenship will be able to do National Service (sherut leumi) thanks to new regulations passed on Monday by the Knesset's Labor, Welfare and Health Committee, headed by Likud MK Haim KatzThe new regulations serve as pillars for the administration and execution of the giant network of volunteer-based jobs. Now, any Jew who is eligible for Aliyah based on the Law of Return, or is participating in any program relating to strengthening Israeli identities, like Masa or Taglit-Birthright Israel, has the option to serve. They will be able to fill any National Service position for 12 months, as long as it is within Israel, just like any other Israeli completing their first year of sherut leumi. The changes will go into effect on September 1, marking the beginning of the next National Service year. Reuven Pinsky, director of the Authority for National Civic Service emphasized that the goal of pushing forward these changes is to "encourage aliyah, and to tighten our connection with Diaspora Jewish communities." Pinsky noted Likud MK Tzachi Hanegbi's involvement, and thanked him for his efforts in pushing these new regulations forward. Allowing Israelis on Jewish Israeli identity programs into these positions "opens up a whole new circle of volunteers," he said, "and was crafted with the purpose of bypassing the cumbersome bureaucratic processes that Misrad Hapnim (Ministry of the Interior) requires for a Teudat Oleh."Previously, only those with Israeli citizenship could apply for National Service positions. A Teudat Oleh is granted after one fulfills the legal requirements to make aliyah, as stipulated by various government bodies. For Jews, it relies on the Law of Return.
The new regulations also include securing a living space for the volunteers, helping them when combining their service with other work and academic studies. These regulations were discussed within the larger conversation about the extra support that some population groups require in order to complete their service. These include "foreign" volunteers, individuals who have made aliyah without their immediate families (bodedim), and at-risk youth. "We decided that the State would be financially responsible to make up the difference," Pinksy confirmed.