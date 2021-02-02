For the first time, IAI to exhibit at IDEX exhibition in the UAE

Israel Aerospace Industries is slated, for the first time, to officially attend the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi, the company announced on Tuesday.The exhibition is set to take place from February 21-25. IAI will have its own booth with visual and interactive displays at the exhibition.The company will exhibit a wide range of systems with an emphasis on aerospace, civil aviation, mission aircraft, and more. IAI stresses comprehensive operational solutions – systems of systems, for a wide range of uses in the air, sea, land and space, as well as in the cyber domain.Throughout the exhibition, IAI said it will focus on promoting communication and cooperation with local government agencies, defense forces, local industries and academic initiatives, in order to further expand the company’s activity in the region.Boaz Levy, IAI's president and CEO, said in response that the company applauds the agreements signed by the two countries, adding that the agreements open a window for extended cooperation.The agreements promote "sharing of knowledge, investments, development and localization of joint technology,” he said.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}"IAI sees its activities in the region as an opportunity to promote cooperation within the regional ecosystem and is open to promoting defense as well as civilian endeavors on a range of topics, such as space and satellites, air defense and rocketry, intelligence, robotics, UAVs, cyber etc.," he said. "This exhibition is a harbinger of long-term activity in the UAE and in the region as a whole.”