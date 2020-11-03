Malawi to be first African state with embassy in Jerusalem

Malawi plans to open an embassy to Israel in Jerusalem, making it the first African state to do so, Malawian Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka announced during his visit to Israel on Tuesday.Mkaka said that Malawi, which does not have an embassy to Israel, plans to open one by summer 2021. Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi called Malawi a “pioneer,” and said the decision is “further proof of the ties between the country and the widening of the circle of peace.“Jerusalem, the eternal capital of the State of Israel, will be a bridge of peace for the whole world, and I call on more countries to follow in Malawi’s path and move their embassies to Jerusalem, the capital of Israel,” Ashkenazi stated.The US and Guatemala are the only countries that currently have embassies in Jerusalem, though several other others have said they would open one, such as Brazil, Serbia, Kosovo, Croatia, Honduras, Moldova, Romania and the Czech Republic.Malawi is one of the few African states with which Israel has continuously had diplomatic relations since its founding in 1964, and Israel provided Malawi with aid, especially in the area of agriculture, for many years.In a joint statement, Ashkenazi committed to have an Israeli development expert posted in Lilongwe, Malawi's capital, and to introduce courses for Malawi from MASHAV, the Foreign Ministry's development agency. Mkaka thanked Israel for Israel's support through initiatives that "will contribute towards the country's food security strategy and accelerated and sustained socioeconomic development of the people of Malawi."
Ashkenazi also invited Malawian President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera to visit Israel.