Foreign nationals on business can enter Israel with a permit

Foreign nationals can be considered for entrance into Israel if they are fulfilling business obligations and traveling from designated "green" countries, according to Globes citing the Economy and Industry Ministry.Individuals with special permits will be granted entry into Israel with the new ease in restrictions, which were put in place in March during the onset of the coronavirus outbreak and effectively put a freeze on most international travel coming in and out of the country. Before now, only those visiting families, funerals, attending school, along with medical officials, players participating in European sports competitions and diplomats were able to enter and exit the country freely, but were also required to obtain a permit to do so.The new plan to allow foreign nationals fulfilling business obligations into the country was formulated by the Economy and Industry Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the Interior Ministry's Population and Immigration Authority, in a move that seems to have been initiated to keep the Israeli economy afloat and flowing.Under the plan, those entering the country will not be required to pass a COVID-19 test and will not need to isolate for two weeks once arriving in the country. Stays will be approved for up to seven days.The foreign citizens will need to fill out an application form approved by the CEO of their Israeli host company. The CEO will be asked to explain the reason for their visit. In order to qualify, the visit must be essential to the economy, be of a nature which cannot be done remotely, or would prevent an Israeli firm from suffering losses. "Entry to Israel will be possible only for visitors who contribution to Israeli companies or the economy is vital and only in situations where it is not possible to conduct virtual meetings," said Economy and Industry Ministry. "This is in order to allow the continued proper functioning of Israeli companies and to prevent damage to them or the economy during the coronavirus pandemic."Visitors will be required to not have spent any time in a ‘Red Country’ during the two weeks prior to their visit to Israel, but will be able to take a connecting flight through those counties providing they don’t leave the airport or stay in it for more than 12 hours. The terms 'Green' and 'Red' are used to describe countries with low or high rates of COVID-19 infections.