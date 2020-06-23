Former Bank Hapoalim chairman Oded Eran dies

Oded Eran, who stepped down as chairman of Bank Hapoalim on Sunday, died overnight Monday following a serious illness.Eran served as chairman of Israel's largest bank from January 2017 until taking sick leave several weeks ago, and formally resigning earlier this week due to poor health. "Oded was a noble man, a brilliant lawyer who was a pioneer in the field of Israeli IPOs in the United States," said Bank Hapoalim CEO Dov Kotler."A wise man who also knew how to take time off and study literature at university in the middle of his career. A bank director that became chairman and knew how to guide the bank and advise it at difficult times."