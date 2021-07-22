The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Former consul-general Dani Dayan to head Yad Vashem

Left-wing leaders praise the appointment of former settlers council chairman Dayan.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 22, 2021 15:22
Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Consul General of Israel in New York Dani Dayan
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton intends to appoint her fellow New Hope Knesset candidate in the last election, Dani Dayan, as the next chairman of Yad Vashem Holocaust Martyrs' and Heroes' Remembrance Authority.
Dayan served as chairman of the Council of Jewish Communities in Judea and Samaria and then as consul-general in New York before running unsuccessfully with New Hope. 
When the appointment becomes official, Dayan will replace Avner Shalev, who was in the position for 27 years. The post has been vacant due to challenges in appointing a new chairman in the sensitive post.  
Last August, then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to appoint former cabinet minister and brigadier general Effi Eitam to the post. But Eitam’s critics noted investigations in the IDF that found that he had ordered the beating of Palestinian rioters, bragged about it and was scolded by the IDF chief of staff. They said alleged abuses of human rights made him unfit for such a sensitive post.
Those same critics, however, had no problem with the appointment of Dayan, who proved himself a bridge builder between conservative and progressive Jews during his tenure in New York.  
Former Labor MK Colette Avital, the chairperson of the Central Organization of Holocaust Survivors, said Dayan was a "terrific appointment" for the post. 
"He is a man of broad horizons, who was a successful consul-general in New York, said Avital, who also held that post.
Past and present leaders of Meretz said they had no problem with Dayan heading Yad Vashem, despite him chairing the settlers' council in the past. New Israel Fund director Mickey Gitzin said he also did not object to the appointment.
"Effi Eitam was not ruled out for being a settler leader, and there is no problem with people who live in settlements holding key posts in Israeli society," Gitzin said. "Eitam was unacceptable due to his many racist statements against Arabs that were unfit for the chairman of Yad Vashem. Dayan is a political adversary, but a legitimate and proper leader and I wish him well in this important post.  


