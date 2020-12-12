Former FM Silvan Shalom: Relations with Morocco will be warm

As foreign minister, Shalom visited Morocco in 2003 while relations were still limited.

"For me, everything that happens with the Gulf countries, Sudan and Morocco is a dream come true," Silvan Shalom said in the interview.

"I have invested in relations with the Arab world for many years in the belief that negotiations can move forward regardless of the Palestinian world."

Shalom noted that the recent normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco, are key stepping stones in cementing and ensuring Israel's place in the world, as opposed to isolation.

"Country after country are signing normalization agreements , in which Israel and Morocco, in my opinion, will not be the last."

Discussing the significance of the Israel-Morocco agreement, Shalom said that "It is important to emphasize that relations after the signing of the agreement will be warmer and completely different from those that exist today,"

Shalom also mentioned the million-plus Jewish Israelis of Moroccan background as important drivers for strong cultural relations, saying "There is a huge community of [Jewish] Moroccans and their descendants here - almost a million people."

Peace between Israel and Morocco will be more similar to peace with Dubai than it is with Jordan," he said, go so far as to suggest that the strong personal connections many Israelis have with Moroccan culture and identity will be similar to trips Jewish Israelis of Polish descent took in the 1990s to spur relations with Poland after the collapse of the Iron Curtain.

Regarding the security aspect of the relationship, Shalom said that Morocco shares the same perception as Saudi Arabia on the threat of Iran.