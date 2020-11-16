Former IDF fighter pilot, Eytan Stibbe, to become 2nd Israeli astronaut

Stibbe will takeoff for space from Florida at the end of 2021. He is scheduled to spend 200 hours at the International Space Station, when he will perform a number of experiments using Israeli technology and scientific developments. He will begin training for the mission in the coming months and in the three months prior to takeoff he will undergo training in the US, Germany and Russia.

“This is a day of national celebration and immense pride,” said Rivlin. “An Israeli pilot, with the blue and white flag embroidered on his uniform is proving once again, as we have proved here over the last 72 years, that even the skies are no limit.”

“My dear Eytan, up there, beyond the seventh heavens, you will do Israeli technological experiments, some of which have been developed by our young people. You will be the envoy of those brilliant brains, the present and future generations of Israeli research, and will help them understand how the world works when we look at it from afar. You will be Israel’s representative in a human effort to understand the wonderful workings that allow life on this planet, and uncover the secrets of the universe," added the president.

Rivlin referenced Ilan Ramon , Israel's first astronaut who died in the 2003 Columbia space shuttle disaster, and Ilan's wife and son, Rona and Asaf, saying “their absence today reverberates in the heavens. The absence is so weighty, so tangible, that they are almost here. I had the privilege of knowing Rona personally. I was with here in her illness and shared her immense pain over Ilan, who fell in a mission on behalf of humanity, and over Asaf, who fell as a pilot in the Israeli Air Force. When Rona was with us, she always pushed us forward. And today, too, we are making progress. You are joining a family that is a shining example. A family that is a source of true Israeli inspiration and pride. The family never stopped talking about the stars, even when they fell from the skies. I am proud to stand with you today on this emotional day.”

“On your mission, you continue and fulfil their legacy," added Rivlin. "Today, you become the envoy of everyone. We give you our blessings for the way and wish you great success. Go in peace and return in peace, and do not forget to wave to us from up there. We are waiting for you here at home.”

