The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former IDF soldier sues BDS activist who slandered her online for $6m.

Rebecca Ram, 26, originally from California, made Aliyah in 2012. She enlisted as an instructor to the IDF Education and Youth Corps.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 22:46
Rebbeca Ram. (photo credit: SHURAT HADIN)
Rebbeca Ram.
(photo credit: SHURAT HADIN)
Former IDF lone soldier Rebecca Ram filed on Tuesday a $6 million lawsuit against Suhair Nafal, a senior member of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, for slandering her online.  
Ram, 26, originally from California, made Aliyah in 2012. She enlisted as an instructor to the IDF Education and Youth Corps. 
While Ram never took part in any combat activity, she was accused by the BDS movement of killing the Palestinian paramedic Razan Najjar during one of the March of Return demonstrations that took place near the Gaza Strip border in 2018 - three years after Ram finished her service. 
The bizarre story began during Ram's service when a picture of her in basic training was uploaded to the IDF official Facebook page. In the picture, Ram is seen holding a gun and wearing protective gear.  
Nafal, a Christian Palestinian who later became a central BDS activist, published in 2018 a Facebook post alleging that Ram was responsible for the death of Najjar. 
The post quickly circulated among BDS activists and pro-Palestinian groups in the US, which began sending threats and harassing Ram and her family on a daily basis. 
Two years later, Ram decided to fight back. She approached Shurat HaDin, a civil rights NGO that focuses on representing victims of terrorism, and asked for their help in refuting the lie that has been following her for years. 
On Tuesday, the answer finally came, as Shurat HaDin filed a $6 million lawsuit against Nafal, currently residing in California, to a California court. After being made aware of the lawsuit, Nafal reportedly blocked her Facebook page in order to conceal any incriminating evidence.  
In the statement of claim presented by Shurat HaDin to the California court, it was noted that Ram was clearly falsely accused, as she never reached the Gaza Strip surrounding area during her military service. Furthermore, Ram concluded her service three years prior to Najjar's death. Finally, after being released, the document stated, Ram continued to advocate for human rights and took part in joint delegations of Israelis and Arabs in Jordan and the West Bank. 
"It seems like we're going back to The Protocols of the Elders of Zion and to the antisemitic blood libels that belong to the past. Rebecca and her family have received death threats, only because she decided to join the IDF," Shurat HaDin founder, attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, said in a statement. 
"The war on antisemitism has expanded to the legal sphere as well, and Rebecca's lawsuit is the spearhead of our struggle against the global boycott movement against Israel. This is a message to all BDS activists, who should know that they too may be held responsible for their anti-Zionist activity and may even need to pay a heavy price," Darshan-Leitner concluded. 
Razan Najjar was fatally hit by a bullet shot by an IDF soldier during a series of demonstrations near the Gaza Strip border, known as the March of Return. During these protests, that began on March 30, 2018, Palestinian demonstrators clashed with IDF troops, with several reported incidents of attempts to cross the border into Israeli territory.  


Tags IDF bds lone soldier shurat hadin march of return
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The lockdown aid package is welcome, but more must be done By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by