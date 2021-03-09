The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former Israeli supermodel, female mayor join together to help communities

Meeting made possible by Tribu, a mobile app that hopes to become the Uber of volunteerism

By MAYA MARGIT/THE MEDIA LINE  
MARCH 9, 2021 06:15
Former Israeli Supermodel Michaela Bercu helps pack boxes of food for the needy in the southern town of Yeruham. (photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
Former Israeli Supermodel Michaela Bercu helps pack boxes of food for the needy in the southern town of Yeruham.
(photo credit: RAYMOND CRYSTAL/THE MEDIA LINE)
On a sunny morning in late winter, a former Israeli supermodel and the first female mayor of the southern town of Yeruham met over sandwiches and soft drinks.
For more stories from The Media Line go to themedialine.org
It may seem like an unlikely pairing; however, Michaela Bercu and Tal Ohana were on a mission to help their communities. Around them, volunteers packed dozens of boxes of food and other essentials, as others came to pick them up in order to deliver them to those in need throughout the town.

The volunteering opportunity was made possible in part by Bercu’s mobile app called Tribu, which hopes to become the Uber of volunteerism.

“We looked at how Airbnb works – every room nowadays can become a hotel room, and how Uber works – every car can become a taxi,” Bercu told The Media Line. “We thought: There are so many wonderful things in the world of volunteering that are done, so let’s bring all the technology into this world.”
 

Bercu rose to fame in 1988 when she became the first-ever model to appear on the cover of US Vogue wearing denim jeans. The jeans in question were paired with a Christian Lacroix haute couture sweater; apparently, she was unable to fit into the matching skirt after she gained weight in Israel while on vacation.

“I was a model and I was Anna Wintour’s first Vogue cover,” she said. “I lived in America, worked in America and I loved living there.”
Now 51, Bercu eventually pivoted from the world of modeling and became a drama therapist for several years before landing in volunteerism when she realized that she wanted to give back to her community.

Four years ago, she and her husband, Israeli businessman Ron Zuckerman, launched Tribu in order to optimize volunteering.
The app matches users with local opportunities on days and hours that are convenient for them. All types of initiatives are available, whether it is working with animals, packaging food for the needy or helping the elderly.

Tribu now has 30 employees and works with hundreds of non-profits across Israel. According to the company’s website, the app has logged some 19.3 million hours of volunteer or community service work since its launch.
“With the platform of the technology of Tribu we’re working in 95 percent of the high schools in Israel,” Bercu said. “We’re working with the Ministry of [Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services]. We have almost 100 municipalities working with us.”
In Israel, high school students are required to complete dozens of hours of community service in order to graduate. 
While the app is currently only available in Israel, the former model hopes to expand it internationally in the near future.
Bercu and Ohana met ahead of International Women’s Day, celebrated annually on March 8. This year’s theme celebrates women in leadership positions who have helped shape a more equal future and recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.
Many female leaders around the world have won praise for their handling of the pandemic, including Yeruham’s Ohana.
Last fall, cases of the coronavirus in Yeruham were skyrocketing and the mayor decided to take action, shutting down all the schools in the town immediately.
“I closed the town 48 hours before the government started the lockdown,” Ohana said. “For all those decisions, I understood that I’m 100% responsible for the results.
“I think that women are much more effective in political positions and I wish more and more will choose to come to this field,” she added. “We’re now about 15 women all over Israel out of 257 municipalities. It’s a very small rate.”
Ohana, 36, entered the political arena at a young age. When she was just 26 years old, she was appointed deputy mayor of Yeruham and, in late 2018, she became the town’s first woman mayor.
“This is the place where important decisions are [made],” Ohana said. “I’m very happy to do that: To be involved in welfare, education, health, housing and culture.”
In the second half of January, while Israel was still under its third full lockdown, the unemployment rate nationwide rose to 16.7% from 13.7% in late December, data gathered by Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics show. These figures translate to roughly 680,000 people out of work compared to 566,000 a month earlier.
Women in particular have been hard hit by the economic fallout of the pandemic. In fact, up to 70% of all those who lost their jobs last year were women, according to the Israeli Employment Service.
To address this disparity, Yeruham launched a program called “She Works” in a dedicated public building that is currently undergoing renovations. Geared toward female entrepreneurs, the initiative will not only give participants an office space in which to build their businesses, but will also provide them with useful skills such as accounting workshops and lessons in social media marketing.
“Women were most affected by the coronavirus pandemic,” Adi Rosenberg, director of strategic planning in the Yeruham local council, told The Media Line.
Rosenberg is leading the “She Works” program and said that, so far, 14 women – mostly in the fields of cosmetics, beauty and fashion –have applied to participate. Overall, the project is slated to last 18 months, after which the entrepreneurs will hopefully be able to launch full-fledged businesses with their own shops and offices.
“They were working from home and businesses working with the public were one of the first to be restricted,” Rosenberg said. “On top of this, these women did not receive financial aid from the government because they were not registered as official places of business with the tax authority. So not only did they stop working, they also didn’t get any financial help.”
As for Ohana, she is hopeful that the political playing field in Israel will become more level in the coming years. One of the reasons so many women are discouraged from entering municipal government, she said, is that they are often expected to volunteer long hours for years before advancing to more prestigious positions.
“There is a structural challenge,” Ohana said. “Young women have families, careers; they cannot volunteer so many hours per week.”
“When the younger generation sees me and other examples, they understand that they can [achieve] this,” she concluded.


Tags women women empowerment Media Line
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israeli crime is rampant. Empty election promises won't change that

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Why is Int'l Women's Day important in Israel?

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove

Is it possible to choose between 'Jewishness' and Israel?

 By ELLIOT COSGROVE
Aliza Lavie

Jewish conversion law aside, we need to respect each other first

 By ALIZA LAVIE
Victoria Coates

Two major figures in Arab world visit Israel as the Middle East changes

 By VICTORIA COATES

Most Read

1

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Mediterranean oil spill is ‘eco-terrorism’ by Iran, Israel says

A dead bird is inspected by volunteers after several tons of tar which floated onto Israel's shores from an unknown source have already caused massive damage to local wildlife.
4

Coronavirus: Gov’t approves reopening of Israel’s skies

El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
5

Does marijuana help sick recover from coronavirus?

A woman smokes during an event marking Israel's government's approval of a new policy to decriminalize personal marijuana use in Tel Aviv, Israel February 4, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
International Edition Offer
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by