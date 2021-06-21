Former NBA player Kadeem Allen joins Hapoel Haifa

Former Boston Celtics and New York Knicks basketball player Kadeem Allen will be joining Hapoel Haifa, the team announced on Twitter on Thursday.
"Hapoel Haifa Basketball Club is excited to announce the signing of point guard Kadeem Allen at the club. Allen is our first signing for the 2021/22 season, which is expected to be particularly challenging," the team wrote on their Twitter account.
Allen played 48 games in the NBA, including with the Boston Celtics in 2017-2018 and the New York Knicks from 2018 to 2020 and most recently played for a team in France.
Allen was originally drafted as the No. 53 pick to Boston in 2017, having played two seasons with the University of Arizona NCAA men's basketball team.
