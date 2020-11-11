Former 'Post' reporter appointed as Erdan's int'l communications officer

“A strong US-Israel relationship and showcasing Israel’s successes to the world has always been a passion of mine,” Eglash said.

“My experiences as a journalist have afforded me a great instinct of how to better tell Israel’s unique story and I am honored to have been chosen by Ambassador Erdan for this role," she said.

Eglash has more than two decades experience working as a journalist for various media outlets in Israel and around the world, including serving as an assistant editor with the Wisconsin Jewish Chronicle.

“Ruth’s wealth of journalism experience and her deep knowledge of current affairs will serve our nation extremely well,” Erdan said.

“Having a person on my team with a deep understanding of the media in order to present Israel’s positions on key issues was of the utmost importance to me and our government. We are delighted to have her on board.”

