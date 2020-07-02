Former Israeli athlete denies running a brothel, says 'it was all medical'

Former Israeli heptathlon champion Svetlana Gnezdilov, who was arrested in June for allegedly running a large scale prostitution ring, claimed she was being wrongly charged and that the centers were used for medical massage. Police claimed that the women were forced to do sex work with thousands of men and that Gnezdilov not only knew and arranged it but also fined them for infractions such as not cleaning theor apartments, Mako reported on Thursday. Under Israeli law, it is a crime to profit from another person’s sex work. The allegations against Gnezdilov include money laundering and recruiting for sex work. Gnezdilov claims she was only a middleman and forbade the women from doing sex work, and said the she fined them when they broke that rule. Police also claim they have recorded phone conversations linking her to managing the brothels and the prosecution asked for her to remain in custody for the duration of her trial.