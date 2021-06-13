The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Former US ambassador Nikki Haley heads to southern Israel on solidarity mission

Nikki Haley is visiting Israel as part of a solidarity mission organized by Christians United for Israel and will be seeing Sderot and speaking to victims of rocket terrorism.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 13, 2021 08:51
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press announcing the US's withdrawal from the UN's Human Rights Council at the Department of State in Washington, US, June 19, 2018 (photo credit: TOYA SARNO JORDAN / REUTERS)
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers remarks to the press announcing the US's withdrawal from the UN's Human Rights Council at the Department of State in Washington, US, June 19, 2018
(photo credit: TOYA SARNO JORDAN / REUTERS)
Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will spend the day in southern Israel on Sunday as part of a solidarity mission organized by Christians United for Israel.
The former ambassador arrived in Israel on Friday afternoon and spent the weekend in Jerusalem, including a visit to the Western Wall.
 
She is the fourth political leader and likely presidential contender to arrive in the country since the Hamas-Israel ceasefire at the end of last month. The others include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Ted Cruz (R – Texas) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R – South Carolina).
Although none of the potential candidates have made formal announcements about whether they plan to run in the next election while they wait for a decision by former President Donald Trump, the visits come at a time of deep division within the Democratic Party around Israel.
Last week, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D – Min.) tweeted what appeared to be a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel. She later attempted to clarify the statement, saying that her remarks were "in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries."
Haley will spend the day visiting the homes of individuals impacted by the recent Hamas rocket attacks in Ashkelon and being briefed by the IDF Home Front Command. She will also visit Sderot.
She is being accompanied by CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee and a small group of Christian supporters.
On Monday, Haley has meetings set up with officials in Jerusalem.


Tags Hamas Rocket Attacks Nikki Haley Christians United for Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

A different kind of politics: The new government has everything to prove

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Until the Bennett-Lapid gov't is sworn in, nothing is final - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Preventing the polarization process

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu's incitement is an invitation to murder - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Is a bogus Iran deal upstaging the Abraham Accords? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by