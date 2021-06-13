Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will spend the day in southern Israel on Sunday as part of a solidarity mission organized by Christians United for Israel.



No matter the challenges, the people of Israel always celebrate life and thank God for their blessings. It's humbling to join them again in prayer at such a holy place. pic.twitter.com/XGCtb2aFhG June 12, 2021 The former ambassador arrived in Israel on Friday afternoon and spent the weekend in Jerusalem, including a visit to the Western Wall.

She is the fourth political leader and likely presidential contender to arrive in the country since the Hamas-Israel ceasefire at the end of last month. The others include former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Ted Cruz (R – Texas) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R – South Carolina).

Although none of the potential candidates have made formal announcements about whether they plan to run in the next election while they wait for a decision by former President Donald Trump, the visits come at a time of deep division within the Democratic Party around Israel.

Last week, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D – Min.) tweeted what appeared to be a moral comparison between Hamas and the Taliban and the US and Israel. She later attempted to clarify the statement, saying that her remarks were "in no way equating terrorist organizations with democratic countries."

Haley will spend the day visiting the homes of individuals impacted by the recent Hamas rocket attacks in Ashkelon and being briefed by the IDF Home Front Command. She will also visit Sderot.

She is being accompanied by CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee and a small group of Christian supporters.

On Monday, Haley has meetings set up with officials in Jerusalem.