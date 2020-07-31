Four daycare workers arrested, owner under house arrest for child abuse

Four daycare workers in a Ramle daycare were arrested on Thursday for alleged abuse of the children at the daycare. The owner of the daycare was investigated along with their arrest and placed under house arrest for three days in restrictive conditions.The owner is suspected of turning a blind eye to one of the caretakers' child abuse reports which was filed and presented to her a year prior. The owner was told that the employee was no longer allowed to work there due to the report of child abuse, but the owner seemingly ignored the message from the Education Ministry and continued to employ her.She denied knowing about the abuse in her daycare and proceeded to call those in her employment "monsters." The parents of the abused children, according to The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv, do not believe her."I watched one or two of the videos, and I could not do it anymore," the owner of the daycare told Ynet in tears, referring to footage of the daycare workers in her employment abusing children. "I am shocked. I feel betrayed and I pity these children."Two of the daycare workers were investigated on Wednesday night and had their arrests prolonged at Rishon Lezion Magistrate Court the following day.