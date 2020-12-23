Four minors detained on suspicion of raping nine-year-old girl - report

A resident of central Israel filed a complaint with Israel police around two weeks ago, claiming that her 9-year-old daughter was raped by four minors, the eldest of whom was 14, N12 reported on Wednesday.

The mother testified that her daughter was raped by four boys, three of whom are between the ages 11 and 12 and one 14-year-old, all of whom deny the claims made against them.

After the complaint was filed, police opened an investigation into the incident and detained the 14-year-old, also a resident of central Israel, suspected of the acts.

Police collected testimony from him and from the three other children suspected of being involved in the affair.

Attorney Kinneret Barashi, who is representing the mother voluntarily, told N12 that "This is a difficult case. If we have reached a situation where there is a suspicion of serious sexual offenses by children at such ages - this is a slippery slope that reflects the reality in which we live."

