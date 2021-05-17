Four N12 reporters assigned with security detail due to death threats

In recent days, N12's Ayala Hasson was attacked in Lod by Jewish rioters, Yoav Zehavi and a photographer here for KAN were attacked in Tel Aviv and Lior Keinan, a Channel 13 News reporter, was attacked at the site of rocket blast in Ramat Gan.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday that the United States had told Israel to ensure the "safety and security of journalists" after the Israeli military destroyed a Gaza tower block housing media offices.

"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Psaki wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair tweeted on Monday an invitation to protest in front of the N12 office. The invitation called on protesters to "Say no to the media's anti-Zionist brainwashing."