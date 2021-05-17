Four N12 reporters assigned with security detail due to death threats

Four journalists for N12 - Yonit Levi, Rina Mazliah, Guy Peleg and Dana Weiss - have been assigned with private security details, the news channel reported on Monday evening, after reportedly seeing an alarming rise in calls online to perform acts of violence upon them, some of which included explicit death threats.
Multiple reporters from KAN News, N12 and Channel 13 have been attacked in recent days as organized groups of right-wing extremists have taken to the streets of Israel's mixed Jewish and Arab population cities to perform acts of "retribution" for Arab riots in those cities.
In recent days, N12's Ayala Hasson was attacked in Lod by Jewish rioters, Yoav Zehavi and a photographer here for KAN were attacked in Tel Aviv and Lior Keinan, a Channel 13 News reporter, was attacked at the site of rocket blast in Ramat Gan.
On Friday night in Jaffa, Channel 13 reporter Omri Maniv was assaulted in his car by rioters, who broke the mirrors on his car and sprayed him with pepper spray, Magen David Adom reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair tweeted on Monday an invitation to protest in front of the N12 office. The invitation called on protesters to "Say no to the media's anti-Zionist brainwashing."
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday that the United States had told Israel to ensure the "safety and security of journalists" after the Israeli military destroyed a Gaza tower block housing media offices.
"We have communicated directly to the Israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Psaki wrote on Twitter.
