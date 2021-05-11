The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Six Israelis injured after rockets strike homes in Ashkelon

Tel Aviv Municipality opened bomb shelters amid concern that Hamas and Islamic Jihad will try to launch rockets toward the center of the country on Tuesday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 11, 2021 08:11
Ashkelon house struck by Hamas rockets (photo credit: ASHKELON NEWS)
Ashkelon house struck by Hamas rockets
(photo credit: ASHKELON NEWS)
Six people were injured on Tuesday morning after rockets, fired from the Gaza Strip, slammed into two homes in Ashkelon. Four of the injured were members of the same family. 
The four were evacuated to Barzilai Hospital. Authorities said that the father, 40, was in moderate-to-serious condition and suffering from injuries to his head. The mother, 39, was in moderate condition and the children suffered from light injuries. 
Under orders from the IDF Home Front Command, local councils - within a 40 kilometer radius of the Gaza Strip - shut schools on Tuesday and banned large public gatherings. Under the restrictions, only 10 people can gather outside and 50 inside, as long as there is a bomb shelter nearby that can accommodate all participants. 
In the center of the country, restrictions were also placed on large gatherings due to concerns that Hamas and other terrorist groups would fire rocket barrages on Tuesday in the direction of Tel Aviv.  
Due to the fears, the Tel Aviv Municipality opened bomb shelters late Monday night. The cities of Givatayim, Ramat Gan and Bnei Brak made similar announcements.   
Tel Aviv added that people should not enter the bomb shelters unless there was an active order to do so. If a siren sounded, the city said, all residents should enter the bomb shelter closest to them. 
The announcement added that schools will operate according to Home Front Command regulations. 
Locate your closest Tel Aviv bomb shelter here


