Four Seasons to open a location in Israel - report

The Four Seasons will be opening its first luxury hotel in Israel, according to Globes.Israel Canada Group and Basal, the developers of the Israeli branch, picked the location for the Four Seasons to be built in Jaffa on Eilat Street. The location will be about a 10 minute walk from the beach. According to the report, the Tel Aviv Local Planning and Building Committee approved the proposition for the hotel's construction. It was not made clear when construction would begin, or when the project's estimated completion date would be.The site where the Four Seasons will sit consists of three 35-40-story towers. It will include residential as well as commercial areas, in addition to the Four Seasons itself.Israel's Moore Yaski Sivan (MYS) Architects and Pelli Clarke Pelli Architects have already drawn up the plans for the new building, with a 39-story apartment building, and the 45-story and 35-story building holding the hotel, as well as commercial areas.
