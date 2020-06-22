The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Friedman to Democrats: Palestinian Authority needs to condemn terror

US Ambassador to Israel responds to J Street-backed letter calling on him to condemn settler violence.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
JUNE 22, 2020 23:26
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) takes Senator Lindsey Graham and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on a tour of the Golan Heights on March 11 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) takes Senator Lindsey Graham and US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman on a tour of the Golan Heights on March 11
(photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN / REUTERS)
Israelis condemn violence by their own against Palestinians, but the Palestinian Authority does not do the same, US Ambassador David Friedman wrote in a letter to members of Congress on Monday.
"In the three years that I have served in this position," Friedman wrote, "I have observed far too many murders of Israeli civilians by Palestinian terrorists where the Palestinian leadership has failed to condemn these acts."
Friedman pointed out that Hamas openly celebrates terrorism, while "the so-called moderate" Palestinian Authority pays terrorists a regular stipend.
The Palestinian Authority paid NIS 517.4 million ($150.5m.) in salaries to terrorists in prison and released prisoners in 2019.
"In contrast, in the less frequent circumstance of a violent crime by an Israeli against a Palestinian, the act is condemned by the Israeli government and virtually the entire population of the State of Israel," Friedman wrote.
The ambassador's remarks came in response to a letter from over 50 members of Congress from the Democratic Party sent to him earlier this month, calling on him to denounce violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians. The J Street-supported letter was initiated by Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM), and among its signatories are major Israel critics in Congress, such as Betty McCollum (D-MN), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
Friedman noted in his response that the letter did not call on him to denounce Palestinian terror against Israelis.
"This suggests to me that you believe that I have a dual standard on this issue. If so, you could not be more wrong," he wrote. "I believe that every life is sacred, regardless of religion or nationality."
Friedman said that when he publicly condemns Palestinian terrorist attacks, it is "because there is no condemnation from the Palestinian Authority."
The ambassador also disagreed with the letter's claim of a surge of settler violence, saying he reviewed statistical studies on the subject, and referred to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu establishing in 2013 a Nationalistic Crime Unit meant to prevent and prosecute violence by Israelis in the West Bank against Palestinians.
Friedman concluded that he looks forward "to continuing this conversation respectfully and in good faith."


