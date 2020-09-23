Friedman to 'Post': If UAE gets F-35s, it will be in six or seven years

If there is a sale of F-35 fighter jets from the United States to the United Arab Emirates, the first planes will only arrive in the Gulf state in "six or seven years”, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman told The Jerusalem Post.
Friedman spoke to the Post in a pre-recorded interview that will be broadcast on Thursday at 7 pm Israel time (12 pm EST) as part of The Jerusalem Post’s Annual Conference. The conference will be live at www.jpost.com
"The Emirates have been trying to get F-35s for six or seven years," Friedman said. "And the delivery time is probably another six or seven years from now."Israel has been concerned that the pending sale, which was advanced concurrently with the US brokered peace deal between the Jewish state and the UAE, would undermine the country's Qualitative Military Edge (QME) in the Middle East. Defense Minister Benny Gantz, who is in Washington meeting his US counterpart Mark Esper discussed the issue as well as other ways to maintain Israel's regional superiority. When asked if the sale would in fact undermine Israel's QME, Friedman replied: "QME is a matter of law, not a matter of policy. It has been US law since 2008, and US policy a lot longer than that."Israel has dealt with the QME behind the scenes professionally and successfully for more than a decade, it is going to continue to work this way."Sources close to the negotiations said on Tuesday that the US and the UAE hope to have an initial agreement on the sale of F-35 stealth fighter jets to the Gulf state in place by December 2.
