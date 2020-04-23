The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Friends of IDF to conduct virtual Independence and Remembrance Day events

The virtual events are only expected to last one hour, and are part of the FIDF's digital alternatives to community events and galas across diaspora communities.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 23, 2020 09:46
US and Israeli soldiers together onstage at the 2019 FIDF National Gala in NY (photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)
US and Israeli soldiers together onstage at the 2019 FIDF National Gala in NY
(photo credit: SHACHAR AZRAN)
Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), an organization dedicated to helping men and women in the IDF, has announced Wednesday that they will be arranging virtual events for both Remembrance Day and Independence Day in Israel, according to a press release from the organization. 
On April 28, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, FIDF will commemorate Yom HaZikaron, Israel's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and civilian victims of terrorism, and on April 29, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, there will be a virtual celebration of Independence Day. 
The virtual events are only expected to last one hour, and are part of the FIDF's digital alternatives to community events and galas across diaspora communities that have been cancelled in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, FIDF also postponed planned events, including its annual mission to Poland and Israel. 
Dr. Shmuel Katz, FIDF National Board Member of Miami, FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, and Lt. Col. Shai Abramson, the IDF’s Chief Cantor, are all expected to participate in the virtual Remembrance Day ceremony. Reciting Kaddish for the event, a Jewish prayer of mourning, will be Alon Carmeli, father of fallen American-Israeli IDF Lone Soldier Sean Carmeli, who was killed in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza.
Following Remembrance Day,  Brig. Gen. Rotem Yaniv, FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, and Cpl. Michael, a Lone Soldier from the Boston area, are expected to reign in Israeli Independence Day, which will be commemorated by the IDF's Musical Ensemble, together with Eden Alena, a former soldier who will represent Israel in the next Eurovision Song Contest. Comedian and former Lone Soldier Joel Chasnoff will host the event.


Tags fidf coronavirus outbreak Coronavirus in Israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Can the coronavirus help repair ties between Israel's Jews and Arabs? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy To my daughter regarding her canceled Poland mission: Choose life! By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef It is now up to Netanyahu whether a unity government will be formed By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Paul Packer We cannot forget the Holocaust By PAUL PACKER
Efraim Chalamish How has Jewish Life changed in 2020? – opinion By EFRAIM CHALAMISH

Most Read

1 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
2 Israeli COVID-19 treatment with 100% survival rate tested on US patient
A Pluristem scientist at work.
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 The deal is done: Netanyahu, Gantz ink coalition pact
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz sign a unity government agreement
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by