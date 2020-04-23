Friends of IDF to conduct virtual Independence and Remembrance Day events

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), an organization dedicated to helping men and women in the IDF, has announced Wednesday that they will be arranging virtual events for both Remembrance Day and Independence Day in Israel, according to a press release from the organization.

On April 28, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern, FIDF will commemorate Yom HaZikaron, Israel's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers and civilian victims of terrorism, and on April 29, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern, there will be a virtual celebration of Independence Day.

The virtual events are only expected to last one hour, and are part of the FIDF's digital alternatives to community events and galas across diaspora communities that have been cancelled in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In recent weeks, FIDF also postponed planned events, including its annual mission to Poland and Israel.

Dr. Shmuel Katz, FIDF National Board Member of Miami, FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, and Lt. Col. Shai Abramson, the IDF’s Chief Cantor, are all expected to participate in the virtual Remembrance Day ceremony. Reciting Kaddish for the event, a Jewish prayer of mourning, will be Alon Carmeli, father of fallen American-Israeli IDF Lone Soldier Sean Carmeli, who was killed in 2014 during Operation Protective Edge in Gaza.

Following Remembrance Day, Brig. Gen. Rotem Yaniv, FIDF National Director and CEO Maj. Gen. (Res.) Meir Klifi-Amir, and Cpl. Michael, a Lone Soldier from the Boston area, are expected to reign in Israeli Independence Day, which will be commemorated by the IDF's Musical Ensemble, together with Eden Alena, a former soldier who will represent Israel in the next Eurovision Song Contest. Comedian and former Lone Soldier Joel Chasnoff will host the event.