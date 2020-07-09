From Wisconsin religious student to IDF artillery soldier

Some 17 lone soldiers from 6 different countries completed their combat training for the IDF Artillery Corps. on Thursday.

The training course is four months long and includes basic and advanced specialized training for artillery fighters.

Menuha "Munchie" Milstein, one of the newly-trained artillery fighters, was born and raised in in an ultra-Orthodox family with 14 siblings in Wisconsin.

When she graduated from high school, she hadn't even been aware of the possibility of enlisting in the IDF and went to study at a Florida religious educational institution.

While traveling in South America, she met Israelis who were their on their customary post-IDF service trip. This was the first time she had been informed of the opportunity to enlist.

Munchie said "I've loved Israel all my life. I visited Israel when I was 13, but I didn't think I would come back here; especially not as a soldier.

"My family does not believe in aliyah , none of my brothers served in the military and so initially they had some difficulty accepting my choice, it was foreign to them."

"My brothers are scattered around the world, in the Netherlands, Paris and the United States."

"All my life I thought I was strong. However, when I got to the army, I wasn't able to do certain exercises in training, like pull-ups, and I thought I would not be able to finish the training. But thanks to my commander, and the people around me, I started to believe in myself and in my own success."

Sure, I have difficulties in understanding the language and the culture as a lone new immigrant, but the friends help me with learning the language, especially the new immigrants who made aliyah alongside me. I don't know I plan on doing next, but every day I feel I love the country more. "

In addition, on Thursday evening the IDF Artillery School Brigade Commander met with all the lone soldiers to congratulate them personally for the completion of their training.