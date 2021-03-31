Fuel prices rise as Israel emerges from the coronavirus pandemic

Fuel prices in Israel have risen as the country opens up following repeated lockdowns due to the coronavirus, with 95 octane increasing by 5 agorot, amounting to over NIS 6 per liter, for the first time in almost a year.

In comparison to May 2020, the price of gasoline in Israel was NIS 4.79, while the highest price paid per liter occurred in September 2012, at NIS 8.25. In light of the rise, the Israeli Energy Ministry announced on Tuesday that it will not rise above 6.04 per liter by April.In comparison to May 2020, the price of gasoline in Israel was NIS 4.79, while the highest price paid per liter occurred in September 2012, at NIS 8.25.

"The maximum price per liter of 95 octane gasoline at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed NIS 6.04 per liter, an increase of 5 agorot from the previous month. A full service fill-up will remain 21 agorot per liter (including VAT), unchanged From a previous month," a statement from the ministry read.

Gasoline prices dropped as a result of the major decrease in vehicle traffic on Israel's roads since last year, when many began working from home and businesses shuttered.

