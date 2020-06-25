The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gal Gadot violated quarantine after flying to Israel - report

Gadot's violation of quarantine drew attention, especially because of the strong stance she had taken against violating quarantine in previous occasions.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JUNE 25, 2020 08:10
Gal Gadot stars as the fierce Amazon warrior princess out to save the world in ‘Wonder Woman' (photo credit: COURTESY OF SHALMOR PR)
Gal Gadot stars as the fierce Amazon warrior princess out to save the world in ‘Wonder Woman'
(photo credit: COURTESY OF SHALMOR PR)
Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot flew into Israel a couple of weeks ago but instead of entering compulsory quarantine, Gadot's family rented a villa with a pool and hosted visitors - violating quarantine guidelines - according to a report by Israel Hayom on Thursday morning.  
According to the report by Israel Hayom, Gadot landed in Israel with her family on June 12 and was required to stay in quarantine for two weeks without having contact with other people, according to the Health Ministry's guidelines. Gadot's family decided to spend the two weeks in a villa they had rented for the occasion.
While Gadot and the family members who arrived with her tested negative for the coronavirus, they were still required to enter quarantine according to the guidelines. However, according to Israel Hayom, the Gadot family hosted several, non-family guests at the villa for different purposes throughout their "quarantine."
Gadot's violation of quarantine drew attention, especially because of the strong stance she had taken against violating quarantine in previous occasions, writing in her Instagram account back in March that "staying at home is our superpower! [...] We shouldn't take this situation lightly."
On Gadot's plane that arrived from Los Angeles earlier this month was American tourist Brandon Korff, who violated quarantine when he met with his girlfriend, Israeli actress Yael Shelbia. Korff was requested to leave the country following the incident. Gadot and her family on the other hand, Israeli citizens, fall under the supervision of the Health Ministry. Their quarantine officially ends tomorrow.
Gadot would not comment on the reports.


