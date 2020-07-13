The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gallant appoints old army friend as D-M, ignores professional objections

Despite holding interviews with qualified educators, Galant went ahead with appointing Col. (Res) Amit Adri as D-M. Appoints Professor Dan Ariely to lead a volunteer team to advise on education.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 13, 2020 14:29
Yoav Gallant. (Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yoav Gallant. (Marc Israel Sellem/The Jerusalem Post)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Education Minister Yoav Gallant appointed an old IDF colleague of his, Col. (Ret.) Amit Adri, to serve as the new Education Ministry director-general, replacing Shmuel Abuav, Calcalist reported on Thursday.
This is despite objections from within the ministry calling, at a time of extreme uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, to appoint a person who came up the ranks within the field of education and knows the needs of the office. 
Gallant, who comes from an army background, attempted to pressure the teacher's union to “get under the stretcher” and offer extra working days during the summer vacation, without extra pay. The union took him to court where, after being admonished for tardiness and lack of sufficient preparation, he lost. The court hinted that what might work within a military structure might backfire if used in the context of math and history teachers. 
The appointment comes on the heels of Health Ministry managing director Moshe Bar Siman Tov leaving the position after being one of the key players in the nation’s response to the first wave of COVID-19.
Siman Tov, like Adri, lacked any background in health when he took the position, but brought to the table his experience at the Finance Ministry. Adri, on the other hand, is a logistics man who served under the minister during the 2008 Operation Cast Lead and later as his adviser when Gallant was construction minister. Later, he served as Gallant's chief of staff. 
Gallant lauded Adri by saying that, during Cast Lead, he made sure the soldiers would “not lack for a single bullet or even one water canteen,” Haaretz reported on Sunday.
This lead some to voice concerns that, rather than learning from his legal defeat against the teachers, Gallant will double-down his efforts to reshape the ministry according to his military-oriented vision.
In response to a The Jerusalem Post query, the ministry's spokeswomen said that Adri is "a brilliant man, worthy of the position." She pointed out that while Galllant made his decision known, it still awaits approval by the proper channels.
THE CREATION of an advisory group, led by world-renowned expert on behavioral economics theory Prof. Dan Arieli, could be described as another such step of sidelining his own ministry.
While the group doesn’t have any authority other than pitching ideas to the minister, it is unclear why it was necessary to recruit new talent instead of using current education experts employed by the ministry.
The decision to select Arieli, a best-selling author and TED speaker, might be seen as an attempt to throw star-dust at the face of the many difficulties students, teachers and parents face as Israel becomes, in the words of Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, “a red country” due to its increased number of coronavirus-infected patients. 
One case study of how the ministry is failing parents - who not only face reduced salaries, unpaid leave and whole careers grinding to a halt, but also a full summer break without youth movement activities or even swimming pools  – is how it will not operate the digital summer camps this year, Haaretz reported on Monday. 
Serving roughly 5,000 students and already in operation - not a new plan needed to be created from scratch - the digital summer camps offered high school students summer lessons on computer programming, animation and robotics free of charge if they commit to them. The reason for the cancelation is that the ministry declined to sponsor them this year.
Haim Bubas, head of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, warned the government on Monday that unless it funds Israel's youth movements, among them the Hebrew Scouts and Bnei Akiva, schools will not reopen on September 1.
In fairness to Gallant, he is not the minister in charge of youth movements, as that was taken from his ministry and given to Higher Education and Complementary Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin.


