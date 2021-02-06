The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gallant to 'Post': Israel does what it must to protect itself amid ICC decision

Former southern command head calls ICC’s move ‘hypocritical’

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 6, 2021 19:48
YOAV GALLANT: The Iranians are the most significant and dangerous threat to Israel and the entire Western world. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
YOAV GALLANT: The Iranians are the most significant and dangerous threat to Israel and the entire Western world.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open probes against Israel is political and hypocritical, Education Minister and former head of the IDF’s southern command Yoav Gallant said Saturday night.
In a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, Gallant said that “It is not a legal decision — it’s a political one.”
Gallant was the commander of the southern command in the “Cast Lead” operation in Gaza in 2009. 
He said that following the operation, countries sent senior commanders to Israel, in order to study how to avoid unnecessary casualties.
“After 'Cast Lead', the United States and also European Asian countries sent military representatives to learn how we got to such a low ratio between the civilian casualties and terrorists,” he said. “There were about 800 terrorists killed and 250 civilians that were unfortunately killed.
“The IDF is the most moral army in the world,” he added.
Gallant then said that the international community, by making this decision on Friday, is hypocritical.
“We these countries are condemning us — especially in Europe — they are sending their chiefs of staff to me so they could learn how we do it the right way,” he said. “While they were operating in places like Kosovo,” he added, “the ratio was ten civilians [dead] to one terrorist.
“It is all hypocrisy — it is a political move and not a legal one, and it definitely does not reflect the moral level of the IDF."
When asked if he is concerned about the ramifications of such probes, like personal sanctions against those who were directly involved in operations in Gaza, Gallant replied: “I trust the State of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces, and Israel’s strength,” he said. 
“We should do whatever it takes to protect ourselves.”
Earlier on Saturday Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent a letter to the IDF’s soldiers and commanders, and to the entire Israeli security establishment, condemning the ICC’s move.
In the letter, Gantz said that “it is a severe decision, the lack of proper authority and is meant to serve as a tool by those who hate the State of Israel.”
Gantz said in the letter that “the purpose of the court is not to interrupt democratic countries in their fight against terrorism, and in their effort to protect their citizens.”
He then stressed that he trusts Israel’s judiciary system. “Israel has an independent and professional judiciary system, which includes examination, investigation and judgment mechanisms that are doing their jobs in the best way.
He added that from the legal perspective, Israel is ready for any scenario, and will protect its citizens.
“The security establishment, along with other governmental organizations, will determinately act in order to prevent actions against IDF commanders and soldiers, and other people from the security establishment,” he said in the letter.
“[We are currently in a] complicated period of time, with multiple security-related threats and others,” it continued. “I have full trust that the security establishment will stay as a strong wall against the threats — whether they are close or distant. 


Tags Gaza IDF ICC Yoav Gallant
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by