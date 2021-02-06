The decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open probes against Israel is political and hypocritical, Education Minister and former head of the IDF’s southern command Yoav Gallant said Saturday night.

In a conversation with The Jerusalem Post, Gallant said that “It is not a legal decision — it’s a political one.”

Gallant was the commander of the southern command in the “Cast Lead” operation in Gaza in 2009.

He said that following the operation, countries sent senior commanders to Israel, in order to study how to avoid unnecessary casualties.

“After 'Cast Lead', the United States and also European Asian countries sent military representatives to learn how we got to such a low ratio between the civilian casualties and terrorists,” he said. “There were about 800 terrorists killed and 250 civilians that were unfortunately killed.

“The IDF is the most moral army in the world,” he added.

Gallant then said that the international community, by making this decision on Friday, is hypocritical.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

“We these countries are condemning us — especially in Europe — they are sending their chiefs of staff to me so they could learn how we do it the right way,” he said. “While they were operating in places like Kosovo,” he added, “the ratio was ten civilians [dead] to one terrorist.

“It is all hypocrisy — it is a political move and not a legal one, and it definitely does not reflect the moral level of the IDF."

When asked if he is concerned about the ramifications of such probes, like personal sanctions against those who were directly involved in operations in Gaza, Gallant replied: “I trust the State of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces, and Israel’s strength,” he said.

“We should do whatever it takes to protect ourselves.”

Earlier on Saturday Defense Minister Benny Gantz sent a letter to the IDF’s soldiers and commanders, and to the entire Israeli security establishment, condemning the ICC’s move.

In the letter, Gantz said that “it is a severe decision, the lack of proper authority and is meant to serve as a tool by those who hate the State of Israel.”

Gantz said in the letter that “the purpose of the court is not to interrupt democratic countries in their fight against terrorism, and in their effort to protect their citizens.”

He then stressed that he trusts Israel’s judiciary system. “Israel has an independent and professional judiciary system, which includes examination, investigation and judgment mechanisms that are doing their jobs in the best way.

He added that from the legal perspective, Israel is ready for any scenario, and will protect its citizens.

“The security establishment, along with other governmental organizations, will determinately act in order to prevent actions against IDF commanders and soldiers, and other people from the security establishment,” he said in the letter.

“[We are currently in a] complicated period of time, with multiple security-related threats and others,” it continued. “I have full trust that the security establishment will stay as a strong wall against the threats — whether they are close or distant.