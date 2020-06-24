Gantz alludes to broader legislation for national service

Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that he will begin steps to pass legislation for increasing ultra-Orthodox enlistment in the IDF, while also intimating that he could advance more far-reaching legislation to formulate new avenues for national service. Gantz spoke at a briefing on Tuesday and noted that a law to replace the one struck down by the High Court of Justice in 2017 was needed quickly, given the ongoing legislative lacuna on this issue. In the coalition agreement between Blue and White and Likud, Gantz’s party agreed to pass legislation drafted by the defense ministry during the last government when Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman was defense minister setting enlistment targets for the ultra-Orthodox community and financial sanctions against the budget for yeshivas if targets are not met. The coalition agreement stipulates an important amendment to this bill however, which requires that targets for ultra-Orthodox men be determined by the government and not in the legislation itself. This has given rise to concerns that the enlistment targets will be set deliberately low by the government at the insistence of the United Torah Judaism and Shas ultra-Orthodox parties so as to avoid any of the financial sanctions to the general yeshiva budget set out in the bill. After initially giving the government a year to pass a new law, the High Court has granted several requests by the government to postpone its deadline due to political fights over the issue and the recent 18 months of election campaigning. “We will preserve the model of the people’s army,” the Kikar Hashabbat ultra-Orthodox website quoted Gantz as saying in his briefing in reference to the fact that the IDF is a conscript army, adding that “alongside it we will open additional service tracks for all sectors of Israeli society.”“We will not wait for enlistment rates to decline further… all Israeli citizens will need to be somewhere in the puzzle of this model,” Gantz continued.In 2018, the Pnima organization for societal change founded by former education minister Shai Piron formulated proposals for a new model for IDF and national service, and the organization included at the time both Gantz and now foreign minister and senior Blue and White leader Gabi Askhenazi. with the latter directly involved in drawing up the proposal.The Pnima plan for national service claimed that the IDF has a 16 percent manpower surplus and that it therefore does not need every 18-year old in the country to serve. It therefore proposed three tracks for mandatory service: IDF, internal security and emergency services; and welfare and education which would be incumbent on all parts of society, including the ultra-Orthodox and Arab citizens. Exemptions from national service could be made for those who excel in the realms of religious studies, sport, culture, and science, although such exemptions would be made with “proportionality,” meaning not blanket exemptions such as are handed out today for yeshiva students. Interestingly, Blue and White insisted in inserting into the clause in its coalition agreement with Likud on enlistment that after passing the defense ministry’s ultra-Orthodox enlistment bill, broader legislation be drawn up by the government to address the broader issues. “The government will draft, in accordance with proposals by the defense minister, a new and comprehensive law on enlistment to the IDF and national service, in accordance with a broad and up-to-date program which matches the needs of Israeli society in its diversity with the agreement of the coalition parties,” the clause reads. A Blue and White spokesperson declined to comment as to whether Gantz is set to advance this legislation at present.