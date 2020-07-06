The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Gantz and coronavirus: Impactful or irrelevant? - Analysis

Gantz has to deal with criticism from Lapid and opposition MKs and with a lack of cooperation from Netanyahu, which only gives the opposition more ammunition.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 6, 2020 20:23
When Benny Gantz entered politics after a career in the IDF, he said he knew he would be attacked on all sides.
Since then, he has been the target of enemies, former friends, and future former friends.
He faces criticism from opposition MKs who were enemies from the start and from former allies like opposition leader Yair Lapid, as well as obvious disdain from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who fits the category of a “future former friend.”
The coronavirus is a key case in point. Gantz has to deal with criticism from Lapid and opposition MKs and with a lack of cooperation from Netanyahu, which only gives the opposition more ammunition.
Lapid has pointed out many times that after Gantz said he had to join the government to help fight the coronavirus, Blue and White did not request any portfolio related to the effort. After Gantz’s associates said the party would pursue the Health Ministry, he did not make too much of an effort to get it.
Blue and White also does not control any committee dealing with the virus and no MK from the party was initially on the special Knesset committee on fighting the virus.
“Gantz just isn’t relevant,” Lapid said in a speech two weeks ago. “Gabi Ashkenazi and Gantz aren’t involved in any position of influence for managing the corona crisis.”
But why is Gantz’s Defense Ministry not in a position of influence for managing the crisis? The answer is that like his predecessor in the post Naftali Bennett, Gantz demanded that Netanyahu tshift responsibilities for executing the government’s fight against the virus to his ministry from the Ministry of Health, and Netanyahu said no.
"We have to agree on a more efficient management system for the decision-making process and its execution," Gantz said last week. "The regulations should be decided on by the Health Ministry, and the execution should performed by the Defense Ministry and the Home Front Command which has the best tools to handle the situation - from hotels to direct communications with every authority."
New Health Ministry director-general Hezi Levy endorsed Gantz’s request, to no avail.                     
So Gantz has taken other steps that are within his authority. He signed an order extending the emergency recruitment of up to 250 reservists, most of them from the Home Front Command to assist the effort to trace where Israelis got Covid-19.
Gantz instructed his ministry to prepare to open additional coronavirus hotels for those who contract the virus and cannot quarantine at home. One additional hotel was opened at the Sde Hermon School near in Kibbutz Snir in northern Israel. The command is already operating six others across the country.
the IDF is continuing to run 11 coronavirus facilities and two other facilities are expected to open due to the continued rise in numbers. In addition, paramedics have been assigned to the Health Ministry to help carry out tests as well as man call centers, and another 350 troops will help the Health Ministry carry out epidemiological investigations.
Currently, there are some 1,463 patients at the various coronavirus facilities operated by the Defense Ministry and the IDF and another 2,000 patients are expected to be sent to them in the coming days.
The Defense Ministry allocated two payments to lone soldiers of NIS 4000 each. At Monday’s meeting of the coronavirus cabinet, Gantz demanded compensation for industries in the economy that have been hit hardest, and Netanyahu promised a plan within 48 hours.
Gantz also instructed Blue and White ministers to take steps, and they have tangible results:
The Science Ministry of Izhar Shay allocated 6.4 million shekels to the Migal Galilee Research Institute, which is working on a vaccine. The Social Equality Ministry of Meirav Cohen formed a hotline to help the elderly that the first wave of the virus proved necesary.
The Tourism Ministry of Asaf Zamir allocated grants to hotels and to the tourism dependent cities of Eitat and Tiberias. The Absorption and Integration Ministry of Pnina Tamanu-Shata allocated 500 NIS grants for families who made aliya in the past year who aren’t getting payments from the Health Ministry.
There are also benefits from the Labor and Social Services Ministry of Itzik Shmuli, who is technically in the Labor Party but is part of the Blue and White faction and consulted with Gantz on the moves.
All those steps did not make big headlines, but they prove that Gantz and other Blue and White ministers are making an effort.
Will Gantz get credit or will he continue to be seen as ineffective? That could depend on his public relations.
Gantz just replaced Blue and White's team of spokesmen, which will try to win a PR victory. Just like in the army, the picture of victory is often what ends up being remembered after a battle.


