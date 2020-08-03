The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz at Home Front Command: 'Only a senseless enemy will test Israel'

Gantz went on to describe the challenges Israel is facing in current times, both in terms of security on all fronts as well as the coronavirus crisis.

By OMRI RON  
AUGUST 3, 2020 20:07
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits the Negev Desert ahead the IDF intelligence directorate's proposed move to the Negev, July 6, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits the Negev Desert ahead the IDF intelligence directorate's proposed move to the Negev, July 6, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the coronavirus headquarters being built by the Home Front Command on Monday, alongside the Deputy Chief of Staff and the commander of the Home Front Command. While there, Gantz told the commanders that "only a senseless enemy will test Israel." 
During his tour there, Gantz explained about the situation in the north, stating that "whoever attempts to hurt the sovereignty of Israel will be answered accordingly."
Gantz went on to describe the challenges Israel is facing in current times, both in terms of security on all fronts as well as the coronavirus crisis.
"I'm here alongside the Deputy Chief of Staff and the commander of the Home Front Command," Gantz said. "We have the important duty of cutting off the infection chain of the coronavirus, which we are practicing here in preparation for next week, when the Home Front Command will begin working on the matter."
"The IDF as well as the Home Front Command works for the joint purpose of stopping the infection chain," Gantz continued. "The IDF knows how to achieve victory in a variety of tasks. Together with the citizens of Israel, as well as with the national coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu and the Health Ministry, we will stop the chain of infection and return to a coronavirus routine. There's no other way to do things."
The IDF has identified several locations along the Golan Heights where they know Hezbollah collects intelligence on Israel using shepherds in the area to gather intelligence on troop movement.
On Sunday night, observers first identified suspicious movement of two shepherds around 8 PM and around 11 PM they saw the four-man cell approach the same area and place explosives along the fence.


