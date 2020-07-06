The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz heads to the Negev to promote IDF's move to the south

Years after it began, the expensive project has stalled due to a lack of transportation for thousands of soldiers.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 6, 2020 12:32
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits the Negev Desert ahead the IDF intelligence directorate's proposed move to the Negev, July 6, 2020 (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits the Negev Desert ahead the IDF intelligence directorate's proposed move to the Negev, July 6, 2020
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Despite years of stalling the move of the IDF’s intelligence directorate to the Negev, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Lakia area on Monday and met with the heads of regional authorities.
“We are building a national project whose first goal is to strengthen AMAN (Military Intelligence),” Gantz said, adding that the infrastructure that will be at its disposal and its capabilities will make it “a strong and leading corps.”
Gantz was joined by Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Amir Eshel, the Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Defense, Civil Affairs Minister Michael Biton, and others. During the visit, the Head of the Defense Ministry’s Move South project Itzik Cohen presented the key aspect of the project, including the planned relocation of a large number of Military Intelligence units from bases in central Israel to the Negev.
The bases will be closed and turned into residential or commercial space.
The army’s move south, called “Project IDF Ascent to the Negev,” began in 2017 with the transfer of the “City of Training Bases” or Ir HaBahadim outside of the city of Beersheba, some two hours south of Tel Aviv.
Ir HaBahadim, which sits on an area of 1,065 dunames (263 acres) houses over 10,000 soldiers and the IDF’s School of Technology and Maintenance, C4I (the army’s Command, Control, Computers, Communications and Information Branch), Logistics Training School, Military Police, Military Medicine, School of Education and Youth and School of Human Resources.
The army’s move to the Negev is seen as the military’s largest and most ambitious infrastructure project ever, is an economic boom to the area and is expected to yield $6 billion per year. The move also means an upgrade to the infrastructure to the area, with an expected relocation of hundreds of families belonging to career soldiers to the south.
With the move, approximately 20,000 soldiers in the technology branch alone would serve in the south and thousands more from other corps. The Defense Ministry has admitted that almost half would have to commute from central Israel, which would require additional transportation infrastructure. 
But the move to the Lakia area, just north of Beersheba, have stalled, due to in part to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s requirement that a rail line that would go directly to the area be constructed.
According to Gantz, the move to the Negev will provide military intelligence with “the best, highest quality technological facility” and that the military, including Kochavi and the rest of the defense establishment, see the Negev as the right location to further develop the IDF.
“The IDF – including the Chief of Staff and the Chief of the Intelligence Directorate, whom I spoke with – myself, and the entire defense establishment see the Negev as the proper place for us to expand to,” he said.
“In addition, we are helping to meet the national challenge of developing the south,” Gantz said, adding that the government is working to find a “suitable transportation solution” to support and promote the project.
Years after the project began, Biton said that their visit to the area on Monday was to “begin to establish facts o the ground and bring Military Intelligence’s flagship project back on track.”
As a Negev resident, Biton said that he was one of the regional authorities which promoted the establishment of the bases in the region and is “committed to influencing the promotion of the last phase” of the IDF’s move to the Negev.
“Our mission is not over yet. In the coming months, we will be required to build a complementary mode of transportation and development solutions for all those who will come to settle in all the wonderful communities in the Negev,” he added.


Tags Benny Gantz IDF Negev
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ministerial disconnect from Israeli society - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Danny Danon Israeli Ambassador to UN Danny Danon: Don’t call it annexation By DANNY DANON
Mitchell Bard Why do Americans think Israelis are stupid? By MITCHELL BARD
Orit Arfa An American prophet in Berlin By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
2 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
5 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by