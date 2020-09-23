Gantz in US talks of Iran, Israel's QME in shadow of F-35 sales to UAE

Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME) , international policy regarding Iran and Israel-US security cooperation, during his visit to Washington on Tuesday. He was joined by a small team of ministry officials.

Gantz met with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

During Gantz's meeting with Kushner, Gantz said that Israel "commends the United States' efforts and its commitment to Israel's security."

The two discussed ways to advance further agreements that would ensure the stability of the region, while maintaining Israel as a cornerstone in the process.

Gantz stressed at the end of the meeting that these historic achievements were led by the US administration, illustrate the importance and the friendship between Israel and the United States.

In his meeting with O'Brien, Gantz said that Israel and the United Sates will "continue our uncompromising efforts to curb Iranian aggression and harness more countries for the effort."

He emphasized that Israel's defense system backs and appreciates the US policy of pressure on Iran on the international front, while being in close cooperation with Israel on the subject.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

He also stressed that Iranian aggression would not cease during this period, and that Israel would continue to act in the face of continued Iranian presence in Syria and the Middle East.

With Esper, Gantz discussed the struggle against Iran's intensification. However, the two also discussed Israel's qualitative military edge in the region.

Gantz, who was received at an official ceremony at the entrance to the Pentagon, congratulated Esper and the US administration on their efforts to achieve normalization and stability in the Middle East.