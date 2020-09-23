The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz in US talks of Iran, Israel's QME in shadow of F-35 sales to UAE

He emphasized that Israel's defense system backs and appreciates the US's policy of pressure on Iran on the international front, while being in close cooperation with Israel on the subject.

By CELIA JEAN  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2020 00:32
Gantz and Kushner at the White House. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Gantz and Kushner at the White House.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz discussed maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME) , international policy regarding Iran and Israel-US security cooperation, during his visit to Washington on Tuesday. He was joined by a small team of ministry officials. 
Gantz met with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. 
During Gantz's meeting with Kushner, Gantz said that Israel "commends the United States' efforts and its commitment to Israel's security."
The two discussed ways to advance further agreements that would ensure the stability of the region, while maintaining Israel as a cornerstone in the process. 
Gantz stressed at the end of the meeting that these historic achievements were led by the US administration, illustrate the importance and the friendship between Israel and the United States. 
In his meeting with O'Brien, Gantz said that Israel and the United Sates will "continue our uncompromising efforts to curb Iranian aggression and harness more countries for the effort."
He emphasized that Israel's defense system backs and appreciates the US policy of pressure on Iran on the international front, while being in close cooperation with Israel on the subject.
He also stressed that Iranian aggression would not cease during this period, and that Israel would continue to act in the face of continued Iranian presence in Syria and the Middle East.
With Esper, Gantz discussed the struggle against Iran's intensification. However, the two also discussed Israel's qualitative military edge in the region. 
Gantz, who was received at an official ceremony at the entrance to the Pentagon, congratulated Esper and the US administration on their efforts to achieve normalization and stability in the Middle East.


Tags Benny Gantz Jared Kushner Mark Esper Robert O'Brien
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The European Union should follow the UAE's example on Israel relations By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why the courage to confront Iran matters By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef The Middle East peace deals are welcome news in what has been a bad year By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Mark Feldman A letter to El Al’s new owner, Eli Rozenberg By MARK FELDMAN
YEDIDIA Z. STERN The coronavirus and Israeli Kulturkampf By YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Most Read

1 The peace treaties between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel are signed
L to R: Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. September 15, 2020
2 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
3 PA official names five countries set to establish ties with Israel
The flags of the United Arab Emirates, Israel and Bahrain flutter along a road in Netanya, Israel September 14, 2020
4 13 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel
Israeli security personnel check the scene of an explosion following a rocket attack fired from Gaza in Ashdod
5 Goal of Natanz explosion was to send ‘clear’ message to Iran - EXCLUSIVE
VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by