Gantz installs mezuzah in office to 'ensure safety, security of Israel'

According to Chabad.org, Gantz said it was necessary to complete the installation of the mezuzah before his trip to "help ensure the safety and security of Israel."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 26, 2020 14:15
Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the White House, September 22, 2020. (photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANI)
Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the White House, September 22, 2020.
(photo credit: SHMULIK ALMANI)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz flew to Washington on Monday night to meet with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
However, before doing so Gantz met with the co-director of Chabad-Lubavitch of Rosh HaAyin Rabbi Nahum Cohen to install a mezuzah in the office he had newly set up within his home.
According to Chabad.org, Gantz said it was necessary to complete the installation of the mezuzah before his trip to "help ensure the safety and security of Israel."
A mezuzah is a scroll that contains paragraphs from Hebrew scripture, including the Shema, which declares the oneness of God. It is enclosed in a small case and attached to many of a dwelling’s doorposts. In numerous Torah sources, the mezuzah is known to provide protection over the home of a Jewish family who hangs the scripture at their doorpost.
The day before Gantz had his mezuzah installed, on the second day of Rosh Hashanah, Cohen blew the shofar from within the Gantz home in Rosh HaAyin in the company of Foreign Minister Ashkenazi.
Gantz and a small team of ministry officials were due to discuss maintaining Israel’s qualitative military edge (QME), procurement, international policy regarding Iran, including halting Tehran’s military aspirations in the region, and Israel-US security cooperation.
The meeting with Esper came as Israel is set to ask for compensation from Washington should a sale of advanced F-35 stealth fighters be made to the United Arab Emirates following normalization of ties.
Israel will retain its qualitative military edge in the region regardless of any deals, Gantz said in a recent interview with The Jerusalem Post.
“QME is a critical aspect of Israel’s security,” he said. Israel’s status would not be at risk, and security interests would be maintained, he added.
“We also make deals with the United States, and we can also get more platforms and systems,” Gantz said. “This is not a one-sided deal.”

Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


