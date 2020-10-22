Gantz, Mark Esper sign joint declaration of strategic commitment

Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the Pentagon Thursday and signed a joint declaration confirming the latter's strategic commitment to maintaining qualitative military edge (QME) in the Middle East, according to a defense ministry press release Thursday. Both Gantz and Esper delivered remarks on the importance of the meeting. commitment we have made to Israel’s security based on our shared values, our shared history, and I want to thank you for your personal efforts in the past few weeks," Esper said. Gantz thanked Esper for his commitment to Israeli security, saying in a statement "Indeed over the last few weeks, you and I led, together with other people, very good and very important discussions that reassure the bi-partisan commitment to Israel's QME. I want to thank you and your people, and the American Administration, for supporting it.""Now that we are entering an era of positive normalization processes in the Middle East, which actually can face an aggressive Iran across the region, this ability of continued cooperation is so very important, and I am looking forward to hosting you in Israel. I want to thank you, the Administration, and everyone else who has helped in enabling this very important peace, making the future even brighter," Gantz added."It was important for me once again to reaffirm the special relationship between our two countries, the