The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz, Mark Esper sign joint declaration of strategic commitment

Both Gantz and Esper delivered remarks on the importance of the meeting.

By CODY LEVINE  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 20:10
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the Pentagon on October, 22, 2020. (photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz meets with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the Pentagon on October, 22, 2020.
(photo credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz met US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the Pentagon Thursday and signed a joint declaration confirming the latter's strategic commitment to maintaining qualitative military edge (QME) in the Middle East, according to a defense ministry press release Thursday.
Both Gantz and Esper delivered remarks on the importance of the meeting.
"It was important for me once again to reaffirm the special relationship between our two countries, the commitment we have made to Israel’s security based on our shared values, our shared history, and I want to thank you for your personal efforts in the past few weeks," Esper said.
Gantz thanked Esper for his commitment to Israeli security, saying in a statement "Indeed over the last few weeks, you and I led, together with other people, very good and very important discussions that reassure the bi-partisan commitment to Israel's QME. I want to thank you and your people, and the American Administration, for supporting it."
"Now that we are entering an era of positive normalization processes in the Middle East, which actually can face an aggressive Iran across the region, this ability of continued cooperation is so very important, and I am looking forward to hosting you in Israel. I want to thank you, the Administration, and everyone else who has helped in enabling this very important peace, making the future even brighter," Gantz added.


Tags Israel Benny Gantz security Mark Esper
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by