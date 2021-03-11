Gantz meets with Slovakian counterpart on Israel-Slovak cooperation deal

The radars were developed by Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), and deal will help continue growing Israeli-Slovak industrial cooperation.

At the meeting, Gantz discussed the importance for Israel's military in protecting itself, especially against the growing threat of Iran in the region.



Slovakia's purchase of 17 IAI-made radar systems was The Israeli radar systems will be interoperable with NATO defense mechanisms. In recent years, similar systems have been incorporated into the command and control systems of additional countries in the NATO alliance. The flagship MMR Radar manufactured by the IAI subsidiary, ELTA systems, is combat proven and has extensive operational experience in Israel and around the world.

The radar detects airborne threats, classifies them, calculates their threat level and provides essential data that enables systems to neutralize multiple threats simultaneously.

Udi Shaham contributed to this report.

