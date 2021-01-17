The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz: Netanyahu bypassed me, tried to stop push for Palestinian building

"If the prime minister wants to raise objections, he knows my number!"

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JANUARY 17, 2021 13:37
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz at the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem on June 28, 2020.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to prevent the IDF from advancing housing and building projects for Palestinians in the West Bank's Area C, Defense Minister Benny Gantz angrily charged on Sunday.
In so doing, he also attempted to bypass Gantz by having his office speak directly with the Civil Administration, Gantz said.
"If the prime minister wants to raise objections, he knows my number!" retorted Gantz, who is also the alternative prime minister and head of the Blue and White Party.
Despite his strong words, three projects for Palestinians were removed from the agenda of the Higher Planning Council, which convened on Sunday to discuss Palestinian building. When queried in the meeting about the issue, participants were told it was seemingly upon "orders from the higher echelon."
"At the start of a Civil Administration meeting this morning on approvals for Palestinian building, officials from the Prime Minister's Office contacted the Civil Administration and asked them to stop the meeting,” the Defense Ministry said.
Gantz ignored the PMO and instructed officials to continue with the meeting.
He and Netanyahu have been at odds over authorization for Palestinians building in the West Bank, approvals for settler building and the placement of settler outpost legalization on the government's agenda.
In his role as defense minister, Gantz has autocratic control over Area C of the West Bank, but at the same time, he operates within the government headed by Netanyahu, even when it is a caretaker government such as this one.
This includes issues of settler and Palestinian building in Area C of the West Bank, authorization for which involves decisions by the Civil Administration's Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria.
"I will not allow the PMO to bypass my authority," Gantz said. "The council's activities are under the Defense Ministry's authority. There are work procedures here.”


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Palestinians buildings
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel’s interest is seeing an America that is politically stable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
3

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020
4

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image
5

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by