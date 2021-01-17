Gantz: Netanyahu bypassed me, tried to stop push for Palestinian building

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to prevent the IDF from advancing housing and building projects for Palestinians in the West Bank's Area C, Defense Minister Benny Gantz angrily charged on Sunday.

In so doing, he also attempted to bypass Gantz by having his office speak directly with the Civil Administration, Gantz said.

"If the prime minister wants to raise objections, he knows my number!" retorted Gantz, who is also the alternative prime minister and head of the Blue and White Party.

Despite his strong words, three projects for Palestinians were removed from the agenda of the Higher Planning Council, which convened on Sunday to discuss Palestinian building. When queried in the meeting about the issue, participants were told it was seemingly upon "orders from the higher echelon."

"At the start of a Civil Administration meeting this morning on approvals for Palestinian building, officials from the Prime Minister's Office contacted the Civil Administration and asked them to stop the meeting,” the Defense Ministry said.

Gantz ignored the PMO and instructed officials to continue with the meeting.

He and Netanyahu have been at odds over authorization for Palestinians building in the West Bank, approvals for settler building and the placement of settler outpost legalization on the government's agenda.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

In his role as defense minister, Gantz has autocratic control over Area C of the West Bank, but at the same time, he operates within the government headed by Netanyahu, even when it is a caretaker government such as this one.

This includes issues of settler and Palestinian building in Area C of the West Bank, authorization for which involves decisions by the Civil Administration's Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria.

"I will not allow the PMO to bypass my authority," Gantz said. "The council's activities are under the Defense Ministry's authority. There are work procedures here.”