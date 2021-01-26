The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz: Our time window to prepare for an earthquake is closing fast

‘I am not a prophet, but statistics show that in the next few years we will face such a scenario'

By UDI SHAHAM  
JANUARY 26, 2021 18:21
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz walks in the Israeli Parliament during a vote on a bill to dissolve the Parliament at the Knesset, December 02, 2020. (photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz walks in the Israeli Parliament during a vote on a bill to dissolve the Parliament at the Knesset, December 02, 2020.
(photo credit: ALEX KOLOMOISKY / POOL)
The authorities and infrastructures in Israel are not prepared to deal with an earthquake — and actions are needed immediately, Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday.
Speaking at a National Emergency Management Authority (RAHEL) conference, Gantz said that more reports and conferences are not what Israel needs, but actions that will effect real change.
“I am not a prophet, but statistics show that in the next few years we will meet this scenario, and out the window of opportunities if closing,” Gantz said.
“We don’t need more talks and warnings - we need immediate actions,” he said. “We need RAHEL to gather all the different elements. In the past few decades our readiness for earthquakes was improved, but still —in Israel today there are some 80,000 housing units in severe danger of collapsing in case of an earthquake,” he added.
“There are another 4,000 government buildings under the same risk. In realistic scenario — we might get to thousands of deaths and tens of thousands of injuries within hours,” Gantz said.
The defense minister then compared the situation to Israel's lack of readiness ahead and during the current pandemic.
“In these very says we pay a heavy price with people’s lives due to instability. In order to prevent a future disaster, in an earthquake or and other danger — tsunami or a chemical or cyber-attack — we need to have a management and political stability,” he argued.
“However, during the corona period there were positive measures that were taken, and we can learn for them, such as strengthening the [government] ties with local authorities… But during the corona [period] we had time to learn and respond. In an event such as an earthquake, there is not time…. Hence the preparation should start now.”  


Tags Israel Benny Gantz earthquake
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Malka Leifer, alleged sexual predator, finally extradited to Australia

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon

Is Tu Bishvat a major Jewish holiday? - opinion

 By ELI KAVON
Amb. Ron Prosor

In memory of Eric Samson, South African Jewish philanthropist - opinion

 By RON PROSOR
Andrea Stricker

COVID-19 and the IAEA: Where does the Iran mission stand?

 By ANDREA STRICKER, JACOB NAGEL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by