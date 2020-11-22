The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Gantz decides to probe Submarine Affair

The committee would not be able to force Netanyahu and his closest associates to testify. It will have four months to draft its report.

By GIL HOFFMAN, YONAH JEREMY BOB  
NOVEMBER 22, 2020 17:48
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu? (photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
WILL THE Submarine Affair eventually sink Netanyahu?
(photo credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday his decision to establish a ministerial committee to investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his role in the purchasing of submarines and other naval missiles.
The committee will be headed by former Tel Aviv District Court Judge Amnon Strashnov, a former IDF chief military counsel. It will also include former navy commander Avraham Ben Shushan and former Defense Ministry acquisitions director Yael Grill.
The committee would not be able to force Netanyahu and his closest associates to testify. It will have four months to draft its report. 
The Movement for Quality Government complained in a letter to Gantz that a ministerial committee was not enough and that a formal commission of inquiry with teeth was needed.
Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) responded that he may also form a ministerial committee to probe Gantz's role in the bankruptcy of his former cybersecurity company, The Fifth Dimension.
In the past, Gantz has said there was no point in forming a commission because Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said it was not needed and that he did not want to act as the opposition within the government. The Likud responded that "the only thing that has changed since then is Blue and White sinking in the polls and looking to gain votes by targeting the prime minister with worthless maneuvers."
"Gantz is aware that Netanyahu had no role in the so-called Submarine Affair," Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said. "He is just looking for an excuse to drag Israel to elections.  
Opponents of Gantz in  Blue and White said he only announced the committee in order to make up for criticism for his decision to compromise with Netanyahu on appointments approved in Sunday's cabinet meeting. In return for approving a new Finance Ministry accountant-general in Yali Rothenberg, Gantz got approval for his own confidant Hod Betzer to be director-general of the Alternate Prime Minister's Office instead of a director-general for the Justice Ministry.
In response, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel boycotted Sunday's cabinet meeting. Neither Nissenkorn, nor Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were told in advance of the deal Gantz made with Netanyahu about the appointments.
The Submarine Affair is an ongoing scandal involving a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate in 2016, also dubbed “Case 3000,” in which the political class have made accusations against Netanyahu despite his being cleared by law enforcement.
Mandelblit has alleged that senior Israeli officials were bribed to advocate for the purchase of unnecessary extra submarines and military boats from ThyssenKrupp.
“The subject of the submarines is serious. It deserves to be investigated,” Gantz told Ynet. “What can be done within the defense establishment is limited to what can be done within the defense establishment. Nevertheless, I am familiar with the section that allows me to set up an investigation within the Defense Ministry.”
The Likud responded angrily to Gantz’s comments. “Everyone knows that the Submarine Affair was meticulously scanned by all law enforcement agencies, even those known for their hostility to Prime Minister Netanyahu, that even they were forced to state that the allegations amounted to nothing,” the Likud said. “It’s time for Gantz to work for the citizens and not for the polls.”
Among those close to Netanyahu and already implicated in the affair are lawyer David Shimron, a confidante and cousin of Netanyahu’s, David Sharan, a former chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Avriel Bar-Yosef, a former deputy national security advisor – all of whom are expected to be indicted by Mandelblit.
But the attorney-general concluded that there is no proof that Netanyahu knew about the scheme, and that at most, he pushed for buying the vessels under suspicious circumstances.  


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Benny Gantz Case 3000 Submarine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israelis deserve a leader who stands by their word, no shticks and tricks By JPOST EDITORIAL
The two sides of Israel - in space and on the ground By DAVID BRINN
My Word: It’s not rocket science By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu only knows how to destroy democracy By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Christiane Amanpour, Jeremy Corbyn's ill-deserved reprieves – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah
4 Israel demands Amanpour apologize for comparing Kristallnacht and Trump
Christiane Amanpour poses on the red carpet at the 2019 Variety's Power of Women event in New York, US, April 5, 2019.
5 BioNTech CEO: Our coronavirus vaccine can end the pandemic
Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by