Gantz decides to probe Submarine Affair

Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday his decision to establish a ministerial committee to investigate Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his role in the purchasing of submarines and other naval missiles.

The committee will be headed by former Tel Aviv District Court Judge Amnon Strashnov, a former IDF chief military counsel. It will also include former navy commander Avraham Ben Shushan and former Defense Ministry acquisitions director Yael Grill.

The committee would not be able to force Netanyahu and his closest associates to testify. It will have four months to draft its report.

The Movement for Quality Government complained in a letter to Gantz that a ministerial committee was not enough and that a formal commission of inquiry with teeth was needed.

Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) responded that he may also form a ministerial committee to probe Gantz's role in the bankruptcy of his former cybersecurity company, The Fifth Dimension.

In the past, Gantz has said there was no point in forming a commission because Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit said it was not needed and that he did not want to act as the opposition within the government. The Likud responded that "the only thing that has changed since then is Blue and White sinking in the polls and looking to gain votes by targeting the prime minister with worthless maneuvers."

"Gantz is aware that Netanyahu had no role in the so-called Submarine Affair," Likud faction chairman Miki Zohar said. "He is just looking for an excuse to drag Israel to elections.

Opponents of Gantz in Blue and White said he only announced the committee in order to make up for criticism for his decision to compromise with Netanyahu on appointments approved in Sunday's cabinet meeting. In return for approving a new Finance Ministry accountant-general in Yali Rothenberg, Gantz got approval for his own confidant Hod Betzer to be director-general of the Alternate Prime Minister's Office instead of a director-general for the Justice Ministry.

In response, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn and Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel boycotted Sunday's cabinet meeting. Neither Nissenkorn, nor Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi were told in advance of the deal Gantz made with Netanyahu about the appointments.

The Submarine Affair is an ongoing scandal involving a multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Germany’s ThyssenKrupp AG conglomerate in 2016, also dubbed “Case 3000,” in which the political class have made accusations against Netanyahu despite his being cleared by law enforcement.

Mandelblit has alleged that senior Israeli officials were bribed to advocate for the purchase of unnecessary extra submarines and military boats from ThyssenKrupp.

“The subject of the submarines is serious. It deserves to be investigated,” Gantz told Ynet. “What can be done within the defense establishment is limited to what can be done within the defense establishment. Nevertheless, I am familiar with the section that allows me to set up an investigation within the Defense Ministry.”

The Likud responded angrily to Gantz’s comments. “Everyone knows that the Submarine Affair was meticulously scanned by all law enforcement agencies, even those known for their hostility to Prime Minister Netanyahu, that even they were forced to state that the allegations amounted to nothing,” the Likud said. “It’s time for Gantz to work for the citizens and not for the polls.”

Among those close to Netanyahu and already implicated in the affair are lawyer David Shimron, a confidante and cousin of Netanyahu’s, David Sharan, a former chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office, and Avriel Bar-Yosef, a former deputy national security advisor – all of whom are expected to be indicted by Mandelblit.

But the attorney-general concluded that there is no proof that Netanyahu knew about the scheme, and that at most, he pushed for buying the vessels under suspicious circumstances.