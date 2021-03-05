Gantz reveals classified Hezbollah 'target map' during Fox News interview

Defense Minister Benny Gantz revealed a classified map during a Fox News interview on Thursday to demonstrate that Hezbollah has “hundreds of thousands of missiles” and asked “what is going to happen to Lebanon?”
EXCLUSIVE: Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz shows Fox News a classified target map, revealing Hezbollah missiles amid civilian infrastructure https://t.co/fPisnRjtjs pic.twitter.com/fm4nOQ5yLm— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) March 4, 2021
“We are ready to fight,” he informed his host Trey Yingst.
The context of the map were blurred for the audience back home but Yingst seemed very interested in its content. The former IDF Chief of Staff said that the map contains the locations of Hezbollah ground forces, launching sites, etc.
“Everything (they have) is directed at civilian targets and is being conducted from civilian infrastructure.”
He added that each one of these locations had been examined by Israel from all aspects, including the legality of striking it, and that Jerusalem is willing to do so.