Gantz scrutinizes Israel's rehab division after IDF vet self-immolated



The tragedy resulted in The tragedy resulted in public outcry and protests , with activists and families of soldiers demanding reform and better support in the state's rehabilitation facilities for disabled IDF veterans.

During the tour, Gantz identified some urgent issues that will be addressed by the team working to improve the division.

"There are many issues that need to be addressed. The tragic case of Itzik Saidian, whom we all pray for his recovery, demanded the need to act quickly to improve the response and treatment of IDF disabled veterans who sacrificed their bodies and souls for the country," Gantz announced.

