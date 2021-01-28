Gantz speaks with new US defense secretary Austin

A Defense Ministry statement said that Gantz congratulated the Secretary on his new position, and expressed his anticipation at resuming the longstanding professional relationship between the two.

Gantz highlighted the importance of confronting Iranian aggression to ensure regional stability and underlined the centrality of ongoing dialogue and strategic coordination at every level of interface between the two defense establishments.

The statement added that secretary Austin reaffirmed the strength of the U.S.-Israel defense relationship and reiterated the U.S. commitment to maintaining Israel’s Qualitative Military Edge.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close coordination on shared defense priorities and expressed their intention to meet in person at the earliest opportunity.

