Gantz supports outpost legalization, Minister tells right-wing rally

Alternative Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) supports the authorization of the West Bank outposts, a minister in his party told a right-wing rally outside of the Prime Minister’s office in Jerusalem on Sunday.“The Blue and White party is a centrist party that cares about all the residents of the State of Israel. We will do everything in our power to help you,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevitch told the protestors. They had gathered during the government’s weekly meeting to press Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately hold a vote on the matter.Last week, Community Affairs Minister Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud) had declared in the Knesset that he and Blue and White’s Michael Biton – a Minister in the Defense Ministry – would be drafting a government decision on the matter.The initiative already has Netanyahu’s support, Hanegbi had told the plenum.At issue is the fate of some 100 unauthorized outposts built between 1992 and 2020, which the Left holds are illegal an which the Right claims are fledgling communities on their way to authorization.Hanegbi has told the Post that is unclear how many outposts would be included in the text of his government decision, but that he was starting from a base of 69 fledgling communities.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}The Right now refers to the outposts as young settlements and has asked the government to codify this as a legal understanding.At issue for the Right is the important of taking such a step before US President Donald Trump leaves office and before the Israeli government heads to new elections.Yankelevitch told the activist and representatives of the outposts, “it is important for me to say I support you and stand by your side in your just struggle.”Gantz also “supports you and gives his full backing to Biton and his work to authorize the young settlements. “We have to bring an end to this dialogue of hate against the residents of Judea and Samaria. There is no reason why they should live in sub standard conditions,” she said.Hanegbi also came out to speak to the rally. Hanegbi said that his Knesset address last week he spoke not just about his “private hope” but also that of the Netanyahu.The government that is in place now, he said, “is not an ordinary government. Still we do not intend to deviate from the government’s obligation to discuss the matter to clarify to our partners that this is a consensus matter. Those who went up onto the land were sent by this or that party but were emissaries of the Israeli government on behalf of all of its citizens.”Higher Education Minister Ze’ev Elkin noted that almost all of the legal communities within sovereign Israel and the West Bank settlements had been built first and authorized later in a manner similar to the outposts. In some cases authorization came only decades after the communities were first built, he added.“There is a window of opportunity here and it is critical that we take advantage of it,” Elkin said.“We have to do everything we can in the coming weeks to bring about a government decision,” he said.