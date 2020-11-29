The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Gantz tells Netanyahu: Pessimistic on resolving dispute

Two leaders expected to meet ahead of Wednesday vote on dispersing Knesset

By GIL HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 29, 2020 14:48
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public? (photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
NETANYAHU AND Gantz – can they put their animosity aside and serve the public?
(photo credit: CORINNA KERN AMIR COHEN REUTERS)
Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Sunday's cabinet meeting that he does not believe a solution is on the horizon to their dispute over the 2021 state budget.
"It is too bad that for yet another week, we are not voting on the state budget," Gantz told Netanyahu at the meeting. "Another week has been lost. I hope the issue will be resolved, but I don't see that happening."
Gantz must decide by Wednesday whether to support opposition leader Yair Lapid's bill to disperse the Knesset, which will come to a vote that day. Sources in Blue and White said there are contacts between Netanyahu and Gantz's associates in an effort to resolve the dispute before then.
A meeting between Netanyahu and Gantz is expected in the days ahead. The Blue and White leader is also set to meet on Tuesday with Finance Minister Israel Katz.
"Elections are the wrong step to take, but  If nothing changes, there is a good chance we will vote for them," Science and Technology Minister Izhar Shay (Blue and White) told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. " Elections would not help Israel. They would not guarantee a better outcome for the Center-Left bloc that I represent than there was in the last three elections."
One possible solution being discussed is to vote on 90 percent of the budget by Gantz's deadline of the end of the year but leave part of the budget not passed in order to satisfy Netanyahu. The coalition agreement states that if Netanyahu initiates an election, Gantz would become caretaker prime minister, except if the government falls over not passing a budget. If the budget is not entirely passed by the end of March, Netanyahu would be caretaker prime minister and elections would be held when he wants them in June.
Netanyahu was quoted saying in private conversations that he does not intend to compromise with Blue and White.
"They will vote how they vote," he reportedly said. "We will vote against dispersing the Knesset."
Blue and White officials have stressed that Wednesday's vote on dispersing the Knesset is only on a preliminary reading of the bill, so passing it would be “just declarative” and intended to send a message to Netanyahu that Blue and White is serious. The goal of the vote would be to persuade Likud to begin negotiating a compromise on the 2021 state budget.
After passing the preliminary reading, the bill would go to the Knesset House Committee, which is chaired by Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg, where it could either be fast-tracked or buried.

The real deadline for negotiations between Likud and Blue and White is December 23, when the Knesset would be dispersed automatically if the 2020 state budget is not passed into law to cover the final eight days of the year.


