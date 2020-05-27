Benny Gantz vows to protect legal system

Speaking to a meeting of his Blue and White faction in the Knesset, Gantz said that the rule of law of law will be preserved, and his party has the tools to ensure it.

"Just like Israel needs a functioning government, it needs a strong and independent legal system," Gantz said.

Responding to criticism that he and his party's MKs have not condemned Netanyahu, he said: "We will be judged by our deeds, not words."

Regarding implementing US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, Gantz said that "over the next several weeks, Blue and White will evaluate the correct paths to bring about the best results for Israel, with intelligence and responsibility."

Earlier Wednesday, the Knesset Arrangements Committee convened and approved a list of chairmen of Knesset committees and their members.

Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz spoke about the legal system on Wednesday for the first time since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial began on Sunday.