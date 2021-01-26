Gantz warns of future earthquake: ‘the time frame to prepare grows short’

Defense Minister Benny Gantz warned on Tuesday that while he is “not a prophet,” it is clear that, from a purely statistical point of view, it is likely Israelis will face an earthquake at some point in the future and added that “the time frame to prepare grows short.”
The Blue and White leader, a coalition partner of Likud, lamented that the ministerial committee to oversee Homefront Command readiness for large-scale disasters hasn’t even met since the government he is in began to rule. Previously, he publicly called his decision to work with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a “mistake.”
In a pre-recorded speech aired during the national conference on earthquakes, Gantz claimed 80,000 buildings are likely to collapse during an earthquake and possibly 4,000 public structures; thousands would die and tens of thousands would be injured. In comparison, while the more than 4,000 Israelis who died from COVID-19 died within a year due to the pandemic, an earthquake would lead to similar figures in hours.
Gantz added that his message of being prepared is not limited to natural disasters: The country should be just as ready to face a cyberattack or a chemical assault.
The last major earthquake to rock this land took place in 1837 at the city of Safed. Roughly 7,000 people died and the city never regained its previous role as an important manufacturing city.
