Gantz's ex-foreign policy advisor joins ALL ISRAEL NEWS advisory board

Former foreign affairs adviser and international spokesperson of Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz , Melody Sucharewicz has joined the Advisory Board of the online media ALL ISRAEL NEWS, along other prominent Israelis and Americans such as Steve Linde and Mike Huckabee.

Born and raised in Germany, Sucharewicz is a political communication and strategy consultant to government, non-government and private institutions in Israel and Europe, and a specialist in European affairs and Israel’s relations with the European Union.

Speaking about the current situation in Europe and the rise of radical Islamism in an interview with Joel C. Rosenberg for ALL ISRAEL NEWS, Sucharewicz said that “for too long, Europe was kind of ignorant and politically naive about the threats and the actual intentions behind those radical Islamist forces.”

Sucharewicz, 38, is a mother of two. She speaks English, Hebrew, German, French and Italian. In 2013, she directed the third German-Israel Congress, Europe's largest pro-Israel event with over 3,000 participants, fostering strategic ties between Israel, Germany and the rest of Europe. Gil Hoffman contributed to this report. In 2006, Sucharewicz won the second season of The Ambassador, a reality show similar to US President Donald Trump's show, The Apprentice. Contestants on the show competed over a post representing Israel abroad.

