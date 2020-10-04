Gaza: An equation of quiet

“There’s an equation that’s been set between Israel and Gaza,” Lt.-Col. Israel Chetrit, Deputy Commander of the IDF’s Northern Territorial Brigade told The Jerusalem Post as we stood on a post overlooking the northern part of the coastal enclave.

“We can stand here now, with no protective vest or helmet, but last year I’d say no. Last year there were marches and the tensions were high. The equation was different last year. It’s not like it can all change within a moment, but it has been more stable in the last few months,” he added.

Despite the relative quiet that the south has seen, several rockets were launched at southern Israel as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed normalization agreements with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

In return, the Israeli army struck Hamas targets in the northern and central Gaza including facilities used for military training and the production of weapons.

Despite the barrage, it was a relatively restrained response by the military which is not looking to enter into another round of fighting with groups in the blockaded coastal enclave, themselves not looking for a confrontation with the IDF.

Since the Great March of Return demonstrations began in 2018, several rounds of violent clashes between the Israeli military and terror groups have taken place in the Strip. All of them ending without any tangible solution.

But since the marches subsided last year, the border region has been less tense. The involvement of Qatar and Egypt as well as the deadly coronavirus pandemic have also been factors in why the front has been relatively quiet recently.

In addition to the rocket attacks that have been fired by terror groups, countless incendiary and explosive aerial devices - first kites, then balloons and condoms - have also been launched by Gazans into Israel, devastating hundreds of dunams of agricultural fields and brush.

According to Chetrit, the IDF has learned how to deal with those threats over the two years since they entered the game. Rockets and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) are more of a worry than the aerial incendiary devices, he said.

“It’s easier to launch a rocket than an ATGM, every militant even Salafi militants can have a rocket, but for an ATGM you need an order from above,” he said. “ATGMs are another level, another story.”

And according to Chetrit, despite the stability, the next round of violence is always around the corner.

“If someone tells you that they can tell when the next round will be, then they don’t understand the situation along this border. It can be in the next 30 minutes or it can be in the next six months,” he said as we got back into the armored jeep and drove along the security fence.

Israel’s new fence with Gaza that includes an underground barrier, will stretch along the entire 66km long border with Gaza along with a maritime border. It has a system of advanced sensor and monitoring devices to detect tunnels and is combined with a 6 m. high above-ground fence similar to the one which runs along the Israeli-Egyptian border.

Since construction on it began in 2017, a good amount of work has been finished but the small yet important details are still to be completed.

“It takes time to finish, there’s still work to be done,” Chetrit said, adding that though once it’s completed the army will be less concerned about attacks and infiltrations by Gazans into Israeli territory.

Infiltration attempts are common along the border, with many Gazans looking to get arrested by IDF troops rather than remain in the Strip which is verging on a humanitarian catastrophe, with serious economic, social, and infrastructure crises only getting worse.

Passing by a spot where two Palestinians were arrested by IDF troops last Thursday, Chetrit said that the average age of Gazan infiltrators between 16-22, and while the large majority are men there have been some women, including one who recently tried to swim into Israel.

While many are armed, like the two who were caught on Thursday, many are returned to the Strip after questioning as the military understands that they are not attempting to attack troops or civilians.

“It’s like a game,” he said, adding that “if we put them all in prison hundreds would come every day. Instead, we question and investigate before we return them to Gaza.”